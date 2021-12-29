Okawville scores upset over Alton at Mascoutah Invitational

Okawville junior Megan Rennegarbe called it a win for small town basketball.

The Rockets followed up a thrilling one-point victory over top-seeded O'Fallon on Tuesday with another huge win over second-seeded Alton, which was bigger both literally and figuratively, Wednesday.

Okawville remained undefeated with a 65-58 victory in the championship game of the 43rd Mascoutah Girls Invitational. The championship at Mascoutah was the first since 1998 for the Rockets, who were seeded fourth, despite their undefeated record.

"We were excited to play teams like O'Fallon and Alton and prove that we could play with them," Rennegarbe said. "It gives us some hope for the future."

The win excited the faithful from the Class 1 school, which packed the Mascoutah gym.

"You are not going to find a better community than Okawville," Rockets coach Michelle Hasheider-Burianek said. "Everybody loves their basketball here. We get amazing support for a 1A team."

The Okawville fans had little to cheer early in the game as the Redbirds, who were playing in the Mascoutah Tournament for the first time, used their size advantage to race to a 25-10 lead.