Okawville surges past Gallatin County, into sectional final

Tebbe led all scorers with 16 points. She also had 10 rebounds and four assists to go along with two steals.

Despite giving up nearly four inches to Gallatin County's Makenzie Russell in the paint, Tebbe never backed down from attacking the Hawks' center.

Combined with a fluid offense that kept Gallatin County (20-11) in constant flux, the Rockets collected 16 assists on 20 made baskets.

"We've been working on (cutting without the ball) a lot more lately," Tebbe said. "Get it in the middle and get open as much as we can."

When the Rockets got a defensive rebound or a steal, they were clear for takeoff on a fastbreak.

"With the big girl, we were going to push the pace," Hasheider-Burianek said. "When we got the ball, we're going to get it and go. It was something we picked up on and the coaches thought we could do."

Despite having two freshman guards orchestrating the offense, Hasheider-Burianek knew they could handle the gameplan.

"We've been working on changing things and what we want to do," Hasheider-Burianek said. "They took it and did well. I'm extremely happy with them."