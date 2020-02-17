Okawville surges past Gallatin County, into sectional final

WAYNE CITY, Ill. — Michelle Hasheider-Burianek had a wry smile on her face when she saw her sophomore center dribbling the ball down the court in the second half.
Sydney Tebbe knew what her coach was grinning about before she even got to the bench.
A 6-foot center, Tebbe is not usually the one to set up the Rockets offense. When she had the rare chance to bring the ball across the timeline, she turned it over.
"It was more like, 'Don't do that,' because I can't dribble the ball," Tebbe said of the conversation with her coach after the mishap.
That lone turnover was the only blemish on the stat sheet for Tebbe as Okawville rolled past Gallatin County for a 46-28 victory in a Class 1A Wayne City Sectional semifinal on Monday at Wayne City High School.
Okawville (17-13) will play for the sectional crown at 7 p.m. Thursday against the winner of the other semifinal between Marissa (22-7) and Goreville (21-9), which play at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Rockets are back in the title game for the third time in the past four seasons and will go for their first sectional title since 2013.
"I thought the kids played extremely well," Hasheider-Burianek said. "They left it out there on the court. Great defensive effort and I'm very pleased with them."
Tebbe led all scorers with 16 points. She also had 10 rebounds and four assists to go along with two steals.
Despite giving up nearly four inches to Gallatin County's Makenzie Russell in the paint, Tebbe never backed down from attacking the Hawks' center.
Combined with a fluid offense that kept Gallatin County (20-11) in constant flux, the Rockets collected 16 assists on 20 made baskets.
"We've been working on (cutting without the ball) a lot more lately," Tebbe said. "Get it in the middle and get open as much as we can."
When the Rockets got a defensive rebound or a steal, they were clear for takeoff on a fastbreak.
"With the big girl, we were going to push the pace," Hasheider-Burianek said. "When we got the ball, we're going to get it and go. It was something we picked up on and the coaches thought we could do."
Despite having two freshman guards orchestrating the offense, Hasheider-Burianek knew they could handle the gameplan.
"We've been working on changing things and what we want to do," Hasheider-Burianek said. "They took it and did well. I'm extremely happy with them."
Freshman Megan Rennegarbe poured in 10 points and also dished out four assists.
Okawville led from the opening tip and never let Gallatin County within five points.
The Rockets shut down the post as the Hawks only got eight points inside the paint and limited Russell to four points on two shot attempts.
"That's who we go to," Gallatin County coach Tiffany Sauls said. "It didn't help that we couldn't get shots to fall either."
Gallatin County went 9 for 36 from the field and turned the ball over 13 times.
Senior Audrey Jackson had eight points for the Hawks.
Hasheider-Burianek put the Hawks through the wringer with a regular-season schedule that featured eight teams in Class 4A or 3A. It could pay dividends as Okawville continues its postseason run.
"That makes a difference when you get to sectionals and regionals," Hasheider-Burianek said. "We played in pressure games in Highland and Mascoutah and that gets us ready. It helped us and get them ready and showed them just how hard you have to play defense."