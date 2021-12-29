Okawville upsets Alton to claim Mascoutah Invitational crown

Madi Wienstroer came into the game off the bench and helped the Rockets get back into the contest in the second quarter. Wienstroer scored seven points in the quarter and was the primary defender against Alton's Jarius Powers, who scored nine first-quarter points, but was held scoreless in the second quarter. Wienstroer even drew a charge.

"Wienstroer played amazing, but we needed all our girls to step up in this game," Hasheider-Burianek said. "That's the way it has been all year. This was another total team win."

Okawville got to within a point twice late in the second quarter, but Kiyoko Proctor, one of three standout freshmen on the Redbirds roster, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and Alton led 34-30 at halftime.

The Redbirds would extend their lead to seven points in the third quarter, but Alayna Kraus hit back-to-back field goals and the Rockets took their first lead of the game when Rennegarbe sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Okawville had the ball in the backcourt with 1.7 seconds left. Rennegarbe received a pass, took a dribble and nailed the shot from just inside half court.

The Rockets would never trail again although Alton got within a point on a couple of occasions.