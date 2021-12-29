Okawville upsets Alton to claim Mascoutah Invitational crown

MASCOUTAH — Okawville High junior Megan Rennegarbe called it a win for small town basketball.
The Rockets followed up a thrilling one-point victory over top-seeded O'Fallon on Tuesday by knocking off second-seeded Alton 65-58 in the championship game of the 43rd Mascoutah Girls Invitational on Wednesday.
Okawville claimed its first Mascoutah title since 1998.
The fourth-seeded Rockets, who play in Class 1A, downed a pair of schools with much larger enrollments to claim the crown.
"We were excited to play teams like O'Fallon and Alton and prove that we could play with them," Rennegarbe said. "It gives us some hope for the future."
The Okawville faithful packed the Mascoutah gym.
"You are not going to find a better community than Okawville," Rockets coach Michelle Hasheider-Burianek said. "Everybody loves their basketball here. We get amazing support for a 1A team."
The Okawville fans had little to cheer early in the game as the Redbirds, who were playing in the Mascoutah Tournament for the first time, used their size advantage to race to a 25-10 lead.
"I told the girls after the first quarter that we were on a pace to give up 100 points," Hasheider-Burianek said. "We just were not playing our defense early on and not doing a good job of boxing out."
Madi Wienstroer came into the game off the bench and helped the Rockets get back into the contest in the second quarter. Wienstroer scored seven points in the quarter and was the primary defender against Alton's Jarius Powers, who scored nine first-quarter points, but was held scoreless in the second quarter. Wienstroer even drew a charge.
"Wienstroer played amazing, but we needed all our girls to step up in this game," Hasheider-Burianek said. "That's the way it has been all year. This was another total team win."
Okawville got to within a point twice late in the second quarter, but Kiyoko Proctor, one of three standout freshmen on the Redbirds roster, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and Alton led 34-30 at halftime.
The Redbirds would extend their lead to seven points in the third quarter, but Alayna Kraus hit back-to-back field goals and the Rockets took their first lead of the game when Rennegarbe sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Okawville had the ball in the backcourt with 1.7 seconds left. Rennegarbe received a pass, took a dribble and nailed the shot from just inside half court.
The Rockets would never trail again although Alton got within a point on a couple of occasions.
Briley Rhodes went on a personal seven-point run, scoring on a 3-point field goal, a steal and basket and a pair of free throws.
Okawville closed it out with an effective delay game and Kraus hit six consecutive free throws to ice the contest.
"We stayed calm at the end and did not panic," Rennegarbe said. "I thought we left it on the court tonight."
Rennegarbe led all scorers with 21 points, 15 of them coming in the second half. Rhodes had 16, Kraus 14 and Wienstroer 11 for the Rockets, who improved to 15-0. The tournament title was the second of the season for the Rockets, who won the Nashville Tournament earlier in the season.
Three freshmen scored in double figures for Alton, which fell to 12-3. Powers had 14 points and Proctor and Talia Norman had 10 each. Sophomore Alyssa Lewis had 14.
"We have some really talented young players who work hard," Alton coach Deserea Howard said. "They just have to get the confidence to win games like this. Playing in a tournament like this is going to make us better in the long run."
O'Fallon, which had won the last three Mascoutah Tournaments - it was not played last year- defeated Mater Dei, 45-34, in the third-place game.