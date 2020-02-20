Okawville uses stout defense to capture first sectional crown since 2013

"She always wore a hat and called it her hard hat, because it just helped her stay strong," Schleifer said.

Okawville has developed that hard hat mentality and put it in full display early with a defense suffocated Goreville (22-12).

The Rockets forced six turnovers and interrupted any offensive momentum for the Blackcats, who missed nine of their first 10 shots.

"They did a great job of extending on our shooters," Goreville coach Mike Helton said. "They were able to contest shots around the buckets and something we were not used to."

Couple that with freshman guard Briley Rhodes' hot hand and the Rockets were staked to a 15-4 lead after one quarter.

"That was huge," Hasheider-Burianek said. "When you get that lead, it lets you to relax a little bit. The best way to get rid of the stress is to start running."

Rhodes scored eight of her game-high 15 points in the first quarter.

"Right from the beginning of the game, I knew I was on," Rhodes said.

Goreville was able to cut a double-digit deficit to four points late in the third quarter thanks to a switch in defense.