Okawville usues stout defense to capture first sectional crown since 2013

WAYNE CITY, Ill. — Delaney Toensing wore a hat and a smile that lit up the gym Thursday evening.
The hat read "Love" and the Okawville senior forward wasn't the only one sporting it.
In what has become somewhat of a tradition, the Rockets donned hats together with pride in support of their coach as she continues her fight against cancer.
Okawville coach Michelle Hasheider-Burianek loved every minute of it as the Rockets captured the Class 1A Wayne City Sectional title with a 38-29 victory over Goreville at Wayne City High School.
"You can see how proud she is of us," Toensing said. "The smile on her face makes everything worth it."
Added Hasheider-Burianek, "It means a lot. These kids have been with me through this whole thing and I couldn't ask for a better group of kids."
Okawville (18-13), which captured its first sectional crown since 2013, will play Hume Shiloh in the Class 1A South Central Super-Sectional at 7 p.m. on Monday.
"This is the third time we were here," Okawville senior Megan Schleifer said. "It just doesn't get any better than this."
The hats were a Christmas gift given to the Rockets by Hasheider-Burianek after she was diagnosed with breast cancer last spring. She wore a hat while she was undergoing chemotherapy treatments and handed out matching hats to her team as a sign of solidarity.
"She always wore a hat and called it her hard hat, because it just helped her stay strong," Schleifer said.
Okawville has developed that hard hat mentality and put it in full display early with a defense suffocated Goreville (22-12).
The Rockets forced six turnovers and interrupted any offensive momentum for the Blackcats, who missed nine of their first 10 shots.
"They did a great job of extending on our shooters," Goreville coach Mike Helton said. "They were able to contest shots around the buckets and something we were not used to."
Couple that with freshman guard Briley Rhodes' hot hand and the Rockets were staked to a 15-4 lead after one quarter.
"That was huge," Hasheider-Burianek said. "When you get that lead, it lets you to relax a little bit. The best way to get rid of the stress is to start running."
Rhodes scored eight of her game-high 15 points in the first quarter.
"Right from the beginning of the game, I knew I was on," Rhodes said.
Goreville was able to cut a double-digit deficit to four points late in the third quarter thanks to a switch in defense.
"(Senior) Payton Sopczak talked me into it," Helton said. "She has that will and determination. She just decided that she wanted to do that and we went to it."
But after a timeout by Okawville, Rhodes nailed a 3-pointer from the right wing before Toensing powered her way in for a layup that pushed the Rockets' lead back to double digits early in the fourth quarter.
"I knew what we needed to do and that's just to calm ourselves down," Hasheider-Burianek said. "We got into a little bit of a panic there with the younger kids, but once we called the timeout and calmed them down, they were good to go."
Toensing pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.
"Getting the boards was probably the hardest thing to do," Toensing said. "The girls are just so much bigger than me and always are. When you want it, you go get it."