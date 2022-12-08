Oller, Harkins shine as Father McGivney cruises past Alton Marquette

ALTON — Father McGivney unleashed a dynamic duo Thursday.

Junior Sami Oller scored a game-high 20 points and senior Mary Harkins added 19 points and three 3-pointers as the Griffins rolled past Alton Marquette 59-35 in a Gateway Metro Conference girls basketball game.

The Griffins forced 28 turnovers by the Explorers, 10 in the first quarter and 18 in the first half. Father McGivney led 13-3 after one quarter and 32-10 at halftime.

“From the beginning, Coach’s message was to come out strong and come out hard. That would be how we would win the game,” Oller said, referring to the pregame message from Father McGivney coach Jeff Oller (no relation). “Personally, (a blowout) wasn’t what I was expecting, but it was a good start and it got us rolling for the rest of the game.”

Oller, a 6-foot post, had 12 points in the second half. She finished 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. The 5-4 Harkins, a high-energy point guard, did most of the early damage, drilling all of her 3s in the first half when she scored 15 points.

Harkins loves it when her shots fall, but Oller and her teammates are solid alternatives pretty much every trip down the floor.

“I think whenever I can get hot like (Thursday), it gives us that extra momentum,” Harkins acknowledged. “It’s like, ‘We have this lead, but let’s keep it.’

“When I shoot well, that’s great. But we have such a height advantage on so many teams. I feel like I work well with Sami. If I drive to the basket and there’s a big girl there, that usually means she’s open, so I’m going to dish it to her to get the easy bucket.”

That’s music to the ears of Jeff Oller. He’s proud of his team’s unselfish style which has produced a 7-1 record overall and a 4-0 mark in the league.

“We were able to get offense off our defense,” he said. “I thought our transition and our press were fantastic (Thursday). We covered a lot of spots. We have a very unselfish team. They’re just concerned about the success of the team. They want to win. They know a lot of times, if they give (the ball) up, they’ll get it back.”

Oller said Sami Oller and Harkins give the Griffins a “really good inside-outside presence.”

“Sam can shoot from the outside, too,” he said. “But she really works well on the interior. There’s other scorers on the team, so I don’t think you can key in on them because there are other girls who can go off, too. This is the most size we’ve ever had. I don’t think we’ll see many (Class) 1A and 2A teams with as much size as us.”

Marquette made a modest run to get within 34-16 with 6 minutes and 24 seconds remaining in the third quarter. But senior Alexis Bond popped a 3 from the top of the arc, Sami Oller had a layup and a putback and senior Julia Stobie had a basket in the lane to get Father McGivney back on track.

The Griffins led 43-23 at the end of the third period and extended their advantage to 55-25 midway through the fourth quarter, setting off a continuous running clock for the remainder of the game.

“I thought it was going to be closer, but we’ve been playing really well lately,” Harkins said. “We’ve come off some big wins and I thought if we came into this, with how we’ve been playing in our last few games, we should be able to handle them as well as we did.”

Explorers coach Whitney Sykes-Rogers expected a better performance from her team.

“They’re a good team,” Sykes-Rogers said of Father McGivney. “I don’t think they’re 30 points better than us. I think we’re a lot better than that. But when you only score three points in a quarter, you’re not going to beat many teams. We panicked a little bit and didn’t see the whole floor. That’s what happens against that press. If you don’t see the whole floor, you’re not going to be successful.”

Senior Haley Rodgers led Marquette (6-4, 3-1) with nine points, all on 3s. Senior Nia Ballinger had eight points and senior Oliver Kratschmer had seven.

Sykes-Rogers, a former point guard at Granite City High and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, knows better than many how deadly turnovers can be.

“Against anyone. It doesn’t have to be them,” she said. “We’ve just got to move on. We’ll see them again (Jan. 30). We’ll look forward to it and see if we improve. That third quarter, they turned the ball over a little bit and got a little sloppy. Those are things we can maybe take advantage of next time.”