Orchard Farm sets school record with 11th successive win in GAC triumph over Winfield

Orchard Farm is coming off a successful five-year run of winning seasons. They went 12-11 last year and displayed plenty of potential.

Now, everything is coming together with five seniors in the mix.

The Eagles used a 15-6 blitz over the final 4 minutes, 50 seconds of the first half to take a 29-18 lead into the break. Goeke started the run with a 3, and Cami Nelson followed with a driving layup. Williams then scored from close range off a nifty pass from Addison Brown.

Orchard Farm came out with a long-range blitz to begin the second half. Brown and Thro drilled triples in the first 78 seconds to push the advantage to 35-21.

Winfield (6-9, 1-2) chopped a once 19-point deficit to 42-33 early in the fourth quarter on a basket by sophomore Renzlee Davidson, who finished with a team-best 14 points.

But Thro quelled the comeback with an old-fashioned 3-point play.

The Eagles are one of just six teams – playing a full schedule – that remain unbeaten across the state. They have their sights set on a possible league title and hope to finish with a winning record in conference play for the first time in 11 seasons,