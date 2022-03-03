Orchard Farm tops St. Charles West for first girls basketball district title in 30 years

ST. CHARLES — Amelia Thro and her teammates were well aware of the 30-year drought since a girls basketball district banner was hung in the Orchard Farm gymnasium.

“Right before this game, we were sitting out here in this gym looking up at it and we were like, 'Huh, we haven't put one up there in a long time. Might as well put it up there this time,'” said Thro, a senior forward. “My mindset going into it was to leave it all on the court.”

Thro scored a career-high 21 points and classmate Kylie Williams added 17 points to lift the Eagles to a 56-52 win over St. Charles West in the Class 4 District 7 championship Thursday night at Orchard Farm High.

The district title is just the second in program history and first since 1992 for second-seeded Orchard Farm (20-4), which advances to play the winner of Friday's district final between Hallsville (20-7) and Kirksville (21-4) in a Class 4 sectional game at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Troy Buchanan High School.

“The win is a byproduct of what we do every day in practice and the relationships that they've developed with each other,” Eagles coach Mike Seideman said. “I told them to leave everything out there and, win or lose, they'd be good. They knew we could beat them and that's what it had to start with. They had to believe that they had what it took and they did it.”

Top-seed St. Charles West (20-5), the No. 9 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, fell short of its postseason goal with a team that had a strong crop of five senior starters.

“Our effort was amazing, but on every 50/50 play, it seemed like it went their way. That's an amazing team. They play extremely hard and they can shoot the three,” said Warriors coach Angela Poindexter, who coached her last game after 29 years at West. “We got back within striking distance, but we just couldn't get over the hump.”

West beat Orchard Farm twice in the teams' regular-season GAC North matchups, but the district final was different in a couple ways — the Eagles got off to a much better start offensively and the 3-pointers were more plentiful.

Orchard Farm led 12-11 after one quarter and 28-25 at halftime Thursday. In the first meeting, the Eagles scored just 18 first-half points. In the second meeting, they had but three first-quarter points.

“We knew we were gonna play a good defensive game, so we spent a lot of time looking at our offensive possessions from the previous two games and we were happy with them,” Seideman said. “Our goal on offense is to generate a great shot. Those first two games, we didn't hit them right away. But, we came out fast tonight and I think that was clutch.”

From beyond the arc, Orchard Farm had a combined 10 3-pointers in the first two meetings, but the Eagles were good on nine triples alone Thursday.

“We were just working on if we're open, shoot, because you're gonna regret it later if you don't take an open shot,” Thro said.

Williams dropped in four 3-pointers, including three in the second quarter. She capped it off with a triple from the left corner with three seconds left before halftime to give her team a three-point lead.

“Whenever they fall, they fall,” Williams said. “And whenever I'm hot, I know to shoot.”

After scoring five points in the first half, Thro exploded for 12 in the third quarter as the Eagles outscored the Warriors 19-12 to open up a 10-point lead heading to the fourth.

“Second half of our games is usually our prime time,” she said. “The girls worked the ball to me and I just kept going up with it.”

Each team scored just six points through the first six-and-a-half minutes of the final quarter. It still was a 10-point Orchard Farm lead when West scored six straight points in a 30-second span to trim its deficit to four.

“I was feeling too comfortable when we got up by 10 and I knew there was no way this was gonna last and they would give a last-ditch effort,” Seideman said. “We had to stay strong, but we ended up getting the buckets that we needed and locking down when we needed to.”

Thro came through with a huge layup after the Eagles broke the press before Mia Nicastro drained an off-balance 3 with 23 seconds left to make it a 55-52 game. Nicastro, a Saint Louis University signee, finished with 20 points.

Thro, who moments earlier got a rebound on a missed one-and-one free throw attempt, snagged another huge board on a missed shot with 13 seconds left and West was unable to get a foul until just two seconds remained.

“A big focus for us was rebounding. You can't let Mia get unleashed on putbacks and and-ones,” Seideman said. “The rebound will fall, but we've got to be physical and wear them out and make it tough on them. That's the only thing we can ask for and they came through.”

Williams stepped to the line to try and ice the win, but missed the first freebie. But, she calmly sank the second one to send the fans into a frenzy and her team on to its first playoff game in 30 years.

“I had to just put myself in a zone, filter everything out, just shoot my shot and I could do it,” Williams said.

“Four years on varsity, never been to a district championship. Now, senior year, finally having a really solid squad and being able to finish out is really good for us. We have a really good group of girls this year and I want to cherish every second of it.”