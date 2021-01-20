Orchard Farm uses pre-game handshake ritual to continue winning ways

ST. CHARLES — Mike Seideman is learning.

The Orchard Farm High girls basketball coach kicks off every game by shaking hands with each player on his roster right before the opening tip.

Some of his players have very elaborate handshakes.

"I really feel good that I’ve got all the handshakes down at this point,” Seideman said. “It’s something that means so much because we get the opportunity to recognize the individual player. It’s something that each player and I develop together."

Seideman has finally figured out each of his player's idiosyncrasies.

"It’s taken until now, midseason, for me to master all of them," he said. "It's tremendously and mentally taxing. I’m at the point right now where I can do most of them with 90 percent accuracy.”

The pre-game tradition has become a must for the high-flying Eagles, who continued their recent surge with an impressive 50-28 win over Duchesne on Wednesday.

Junior forward Kylie Williams led the charge with a game-high 16 points. She says the handshakes are an important bonding moment that prepares the team for battle.