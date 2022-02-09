Orchard Farm uses strong defensive effort to outlast St. Pius X

CRYSTAL CITY — Orchard Farm sophomore Payton Meyers used her spare time to dive into some homework.

Junior teammate Olivia Goecke caught up on the newest episode of Steel Magnolias via Netflix.

The Eagles fashioned a variety of ways to spend the 1-hour, 3-minute drive to Jefferson County on Wednesday.

"It was much longer than what we're used to," Meyers said.

The long trip paid dividends as Orchard Farm used a smothering defensive effort to outlast St. Pius X 32-22 in a non-league girls basketball battle.

The Eagles (16-1) won their fourth in a row after dropping their lone contest of the season to St. Charles West on Jan. 27.

Orchard Farm overcame a long drive from northern St. Charles County, its lengthiest excursion of the season.

"A lot of girls take naps, some of the girls were working on college applications," Orchard Farm coach Mike Seideman said. "They use it as time to relax and get ready for the game."

Meyers first took a 15-minute nap at the outset of the ride. She listened to a little music before taking on some chemistry homework.

Then the 5-foot-6 reserve came off the bench to hit the biggest shot of the game.

Meyers, who averages just three points per contest, drilled a 3-pointer from the baseline at the third-period buzzer to put her team in front to stay, 21-19.

The Eagles offense spent most of the first three quarters struck in neutral. They missed 11 of 12 shots at one stage and went almost six minutes without scoring.

The long-range bomb from Meyers was just her sixth of the season.

But it could not have come at a better time.

"It kind of brought up the energy a lot more," Meyers said. "It helped us come out strong in the fourth quarter."

Seideman gives all of his players the green light to shoot a 3-pointer if they are sufficiently open.

"He says you're being selfish if you don't take it," Meyers said.

Meyers' basket kick-started a 13-0 run that turned a nail-biter into a runaway. Goecke and Amelia Thro added 3-pointers to blitz.

Most importantly, at least to Seideman, his team held St. Pius (11-8) without a field goal for the first 6:31 of the final stanza.

"I love defensive games," Seideman said. "We were pretty sloppy with our possessions. But we played good defense and we kept our composure in the end."

Goecke agreed, "Our defense basically won our game tonight. Even when we're having an off night on offense, we can always fall back on our defense."

The Eagles held St. Pius to just seven points in the second half and surrendered nine points over the final 19:44 of the contest.

Sophomore Camryn Nelson led way with eight points.

Orchard Farm has a big weekend coming up with a game at St. Charles on Friday before a rematch with West on Saturday afternoon.

"We'll be ready," Goecke said.

St. Pius had won three of its previous four games and was looking to build some momentum with postseason play coming up later in the month.

Veteran coach Aaron Portell liked the defensive effort from his group.

"Down the stretch, we just couldn't score," Portell said. "I was proud of the way we played. We made things tough for them defensively. It's not a bad loss losing to a team like this. I don't think we're going to see anybody this good in Class 3 for a while."

