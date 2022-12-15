Ottenschnieder sisters propel Breese Central past Columbia in Cahokia Mississippi showdown

COLUMBIA, Ill. — Jeff Ottenschnieder finally had to call it off.

The driveway battles between his two basketball-playing daughters were starting to get a little too physical.

Breese Central senior Haley Ottenschnieder threw one two many elbows in the direction of Dixie, a sophomore.

"He stopped it back around the seventh grade," Haley recalled.

It took a while — but the two siblings are now on the same page.

And it showed Thursday night.

Dixie pumped in a career-high 22 points and Haley added 12 points to help the Cougars to a 61-41 win over Columbia in a Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division showdown.

Central (7-3, 3-0) recorded its 12th successive win over Columbia. The Cougars have captured 24 of the last 25 meetings between the schools.

Karsen Jany paced the Eagles with 17 points. The multi-talented senior passed the 1,000-point plateau for her career with a pair of foul shots late in the opening period. Jany, a three-sport standout, has committed to play softball at St. Louis University.

But the night belong to the youngest of the Ottenschnieder siblings. Dixie outscored Haley for one of the few times in their careers.

"I'll hear about it later," said Dixie, who came into the contest averaging nine points a game compared to Haley's 12.6 average.

The two have had more than their share of family battles and will continue to try to outshine one another.

Dixie has the bigger mouth of the two, according to Haley.

"I'll tell her something during the game like, 'You need to box out,' " Haley said. "She'll tell me to shut up and that she knows more than me."

The two were in perfect sync against Columbia (7-4, 2-1).

Haley grabbed a team-best seven rebounds and also came up with two big steals in the opening half to kick-start the attack.

"You can tell both of them really have a passion for the game," Breese Central coach Nathan Rueter said. "They're skilled and they can do a lot of good things."

It was Dixie's turn to step up on this night.

The 5-foot-8-inch winger scored eight points in the opening 11 minutes and 29 seconds to push her team out to a 25-16 lead.

"We came out strong and worked the ball around in our half-court offense," Dixie said. "We've been struggling with our offense lately, so this was good to see."'

Breese Central used a 10-3 outburst over the final 2:43 of the opening period to take a 19-11 lead. Haley Ottenschnieder hit a 3-pointer and Dixie followed with a driving layup to keep the momentum going.

Sophomore Kylie Rakers capped off the blitz with a 3-pointer.

Junior Kaydence Schroeder added a pair of jumpers in the second period. Her steal and layup in the final minute of the half stretched the margin to 33-21.

Columbia trimmed a 13-point deficit to a 37-31 on a 6-0 blitz led by a pair of baskets from sophomore Sam Schmuke.

But Dixie Ottenschnieder converted on a driving layup to begin an 8-0 salvo that essentially put the game away.

"We hit some shots early and that helped us relax a bit," Rueter said. "It gave us some breathing room. Then we were able to dictate tempo for most of the night."

Breese Central has long dominated the Cahokia Conference and this group appears capable of continuing that trend.

"This is an interesting mix of kids," Rueter said. "We have some kids with experience, then we have a lot of young kids too. Just getting this group to gel and kind of understand their roles, at times has been a little bit of challenge.

Overall, I definitely think we're playing better basketball now than we were two or three weeks ago."

Jany, a four-year starter, was honored after the game for passing the 1,000-point mark.

"I've been looking forward to it for a long time," said Jany, who also plays volleyball. "Back when I was a freshman, I'd be calculating how many points a game it would take. It finally happened and it feels great."

Breese Central 61, Columbia 41