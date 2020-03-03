Palmer's post presence helps Fort Zumwalt West knock out Fort Zumwalt North

ST. PETERS — It’s a good thing Brooklyn Palmer was hungry Tuesday because her Fort Zumwalt West girls basketball teammates kept feeding her all night long.
Palmer matched her season-high of 17 points and the Jaguars led from start to finish in a 47-32 victory against Fort Zumwalt North in a Class 5 District 7 semifinal at Fort Zumwalt South.
“We have a very unselfish team and we're going to feed whoever is scoring to keep that lead,” Palmer said. “Being here for four years, it has been kind of hard at times, so it feels good to be the one to come through when the team needs it from me.”
Fort Zumwalt West (13-13) moved into the district final at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Francis Howell Central, which was a 50-40 winner Tuesday against Fort Zumwalt South.
Palmer owned the paint Tuesday as she helped Zumwalt West extend a 24-17 halftime lead to as many as 14 points at 38-24 with just less than five minutes to play.
“She's a four-year varsity starter and it showed tonight,” Jaguars coach Chad Towers said. “She was composed and she finished. I'm proud of her. She did a great job.”
Palmer said Fort Zumwalt West’s guard play helped her hit 17 points for the second time this season.
The Jaguars led 11-2 three minutes in behind one 3-pointer each from sophomore Cheing-Hai Christen, junior Julia Crenshaw and senior Lillie Pickett.
“It was awesome because I know they all can hit shots,” Palmer said. “Sometimes, actually a lot of times, we tell them to shoot more because we know they can make shots. I'm glad they came out shooting and hitting because it just opened it up on the inside.”
Zumwalt West got 12 points from Pickett and eight from junior forward Madison Weydert.
Fort Zumwalt North (19-6), the GAC Central division champion, had a six-game winning streak snapped in its season-ending loss.
The Panthers were led by 13 points from senior forward Jaden Stahl. Senior guard Jordyn Grimes added 10.
“They prevented us from getting the shots we wanted because of their length,” Panthers coach Dusty Weiskopf said. “They guard really well. I thought our girls gave great effort but, again, when the ball isn't going in — you only score 32 points — it will affect how you play.”
The win provided Fort Zumwalt West with a win in the rubber match between the teams this season. Zumwalt North defeated Zumwalt West 36-29 at home Dec. 12 before Zumwalt West returned the favor by a 57-39 score Dec. 26 to open the MICDS Holiday Tournament.
Fort Zumwalt West now will get another chance at finishing off a best-of-three series against Francis Howell Central.
Zumwalt West handed Howell Central its first loss of the season by a 46-35 score Jan. 28 before Howell Central returned the favor by a 45-40 score Feb. 21.
“They are a great team and we're going to have to bring our best game,” Towers said. “We have had two great games with them and we're excited to have the opportunity a third time around.”