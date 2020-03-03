Palmer's post presence helps Fort Zumwalt West knock out Fort Zumwalt North

ST. PETERS — It’s a good thing Brooklyn Palmer was hungry Tuesday because her Fort Zumwalt West girls basketball teammates kept feeding her all night long.

Palmer matched her season-high of 17 points and the Jaguars led from start to finish in a 47-32 victory against Fort Zumwalt North in a Class 5 District 7 semifinal at Fort Zumwalt South.

“We have a very unselfish team and we're going to feed whoever is scoring to keep that lead,” Palmer said. “Being here for four years, it has been kind of hard at times, so it feels good to be the one to come through when the team needs it from me.”

Fort Zumwalt West (13-13) moved into the district final at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Francis Howell Central, which was a 50-40 winner Tuesday against Fort Zumwalt South.

Palmer owned the paint Tuesday as she helped Zumwalt West extend a 24-17 halftime lead to as many as 14 points at 38-24 with just less than five minutes to play.

“She's a four-year varsity starter and it showed tonight,” Jaguars coach Chad Towers said. “She was composed and she finished. I'm proud of her. She did a great job.”

Palmer said Fort Zumwalt West’s guard play helped her hit 17 points for the second time this season.