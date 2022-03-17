Paloucek adjusts to new role to help lead Webster Groves back to Class 5 semifinals

Webster Groves senior Ellie Paloucek had an uneasy feeling as she took over her new point guard responsibilities on the basketball court.

“I was freaked out,” Paloucek said. “I thought I wasn't ready. I don't really handle pressure that well with the ball. But we focused a lot on like handling pressure and like simple moves and stuff. And I've developed as a point guard.”

Fast forward to the Class 5 girls state quarterfinal game last Saturday.

Paloucek set the tone on the Statesmen’s first possession with a strong drive to the basket. With no fear and no hesitation, the 5-foot-7 guard dribbled to the basket and kissed it off the glass among several taller defenders.

Paloucek was just getting started. She scored a team-high 15 points, keyed an aggressive defense, played through foul trouble and took care of the ball against an intense full-court press late in the fourth quarter to lead Webster Groves to a 41-27 win over Cape Notre Dame.

Webster Groves (24-5), No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports large-school rankings, will play No. 2 small school Whitfield (23-3) in the state semifinals at 10 a.m. Friday at Missouri State University's JQH Arena in Springfield.

West Plains (25-4) faces Smithville (21-8)at noon in the other Class 5 semifinal. The winners meet for the state crown at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The trip to Springfield doesn’t happen without Paloucek moving into the point guard spot.

“We knew that was going to be a hole this year,” Webster Groves coach Josh Spuhl said. “We talked with Ellie and she of course was like, ‘Oh, I can do it.’ The two or the three guard is probably her more natural position, but she's really stepped up into the point guard role.”

Watching Paloucek on the court, it is hard to believe that basketball is not her main sport. A soccer standout, she has signed to play at St. Louis University in the fall.

But those soccer skills helped her embrace being a point guard.

“We've always joked about, you know if you played basketball as much as you play soccer, where would you be now?” Spuhl said. “Her motor is just constantly going, that’s one of the things that I think she brings over from soccer.”

Added Paloucek, “I play 90 minutes for a soccer game, so 32 minutes for a basketball game isn't that bad, but it's a lot more shorter sprints.”

Paloucek had big shoes to fill after Gabriela Moore graduated. Moore came back a few times this season, and Paloucek guarded her and learned from her during those practices.

The hardest part of the transition was getting on the same page with post players Eliza Maupin and Sophia Nittinger, and keeping turnovers to a minimum.

Paloucek said she finally felt comfortable midway through the season and with it, the turnovers decreased. Webster Groves won 13 of its final 15 games, with the only losses to Class 6 powers Incarnate Word and Eureka.

But during that span, the Statesmen suffered a big loss when senior guard Jenna Clark’s season ended with a torn ACL.

“She can get our game from a five-point deficit to a 10-point lead by making a few threes,” Paloucek said. “We don't have really any other strong shooters, so we lose that part of Jenna, but Jenna off the court, I can't believe someone is so supportive after they had that big of an injury.”

Spuhl said Clark has become another coach.

“It breaks my heart every time I think about Jenna,” Spuhl said. “The kid’s put so much time into getting better at basketball. She is our gym rat and it showed in her shooting. Having her on the outside really helped us stretch the floor.”

Webster Groves is making its second straight trip to the semifinals. The Statesmen lost to Incarnate Word in the Class 6 state championship game last year.

But having that previous final four experience doesn’t necessarily give Webster Groves an advantage over its next opponent. Whitfield is the defending Class 5 champion and is appearing in its fourth semifinal in the last five years.

Whitfield beat Webster Groves, 46-41, on Nov. 27. Style wise, the teams are mirror images of each other.

“Our main problem at the beginning of the season was our turnovers and if we can hold those to a low number, we should be OK,” Paloucek said. “I think it helps because we know what they're doing. They run the exact same offense. They drive, they dish, they do set a lot of ball screens.”

Spuhl said he wants his players to just relax and enjoy the moment.

“Our kids are ready to do that,” Spuhl said. “I think our kids are excited. We just got to take it. Our big mantra this year has been next play. When something bad happens, we just need to focus on the next play and we'll be OK.”