Pandemic wreaks havoc with Public High League winter season

“Everyone has struggled to deal with the pandemic over the past nine months, but some of our families have really had a tough time making ends meet when it comes to basic essentials, whether it's food insecurity, lost employment, inability to find and keep childcare or a combination, it’s been very hard,” Sharp said. “So as much as we hate for these seasons to not take place, athletics is just not a top priority for everyone right now.”

Sharp added that the loss of the traditional fall season will also create issues for many PHL programs in the coming months as some hard choices will have to be made.

The alternate fall seasons will overlap with tradition spring campaigns. And there just might not be enough athletes to go around.

“We plan to participate in fall alternate seasons and traditional spring,” Sharp said. “With the overlap and with the difficulties we are having fielding teams, we may face the same difficulties.”

The schools that are able to field winter teams are struggling to find opponents.

Metro girls basketball coach Gary Glasscock said that scheduling contests is a day-to-day affair.

“We’re trying to find teams that we can compete with, but it’s hard to do,” Glasscock said. “We’ve changed our schedule so many times already. We were at 19 games, then 15 and I think we’re at 12 right now. It’s something that you don’t do because you’d like to be more organized, but that’s the way it is for everybody.”

