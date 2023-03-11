HILLSBORO — The Lift for Life Academy Hawks fell just short in their quest to reach the state semifinals for the second time in three seasons.

The Park Hills Central Rebels won their 12th consecutive game, defeating the Lady Hawks 46-42 in a Class 4 quarterfinal at Jefferson College.

The Rebels (27-4) advanced to play St. Joseph Benton in a 4 p.m. semifinal game Thursday in the Great Southern Bank Arena on the Missouri State University campus in Springfield.

Freshman Diamond Polk (14-16) led the Hawks with 11 points. Freshman Zha Harris added nine.

Coach Chantell Polk took over the team about 45 days after previous coach Greg Brown resigned. She coached the last 15 games of the season.

"We didn't win so I'm a little frustrated," Polk said. "We're young and we just couldn't focus enough to pull it off. We were right there the whole time. We're learning. Those little bitty things toward the end all adds up and hurts us."

Lift for Life was ahead 29-21 at the 4:58 mark of the third quarter and 32-31 going into the final period.

In the fourth quarter, Central tied the game 42-42 with 1:48 to play.

A layup by senior Kalle Richardson gave the Rebels the lead they never gave up.

In the fourth quarter, Lift for Lift made just two of 12 shots from the floor and also committed six turnovers after having only five in the first three quarters.

"Again, that shows our youngness," Polk said. "They'll get it. Unfortunately, I haven't had enough time with them to go over everything I want. We have things to iron out. I promise I will next season."

The Hawks made 15 of 52 shots, including four 3-pointers.

The Rebels made 17 of 48 field-goal attempts. They did not make a 3-pointer.

From the free-throw line, Lift for Life went 8 for 14. The Rebels converted just 12 of 25 opportunities.

Midway through the fourth quarter, freshman Brandi Mills came down hard on the floor and hurt her right ankle. Play was stopped and she was helped off the floor. Ice was put on her anke.

"She's hurting," Polk said. "It still wasn't a foul. Somebody hit her there but what can you do?"

It was a back-and-forth first half. There were eight lead changes and one tie. The largest lead by either team was a three-point advantage of 14-11 by the Rebels.

Junior Khloe Dischbein, who led the Rebels with 14 points, hit a basket giving Central a 16-14 lead. But the Hawks grabbed the lead on the next possession. Harris was fouled hitting a short field goal. She added the free throw for a 17-16 lead.

The Rebels came back to take a 20-19 lead on a fast-break layup by Dischbein.

With 43 seconds remaining, freshman Diamond Polk drained a 3-pointer, giving Lift for Lift a 22-20 lead at intermission.

In the half, the Hawks made nine of 25 shots from the floor and had four turnovers. The Rebels converted eight of 21 field-goal attempts but made eight turnovers.

Sophomore Allysa O'Connor scored 11 points and senior Halle Richardson added 10 points for the Rebels.

Missouri Class 4 state quarterfinal: Park Hills Central 46, Lift for Life 42