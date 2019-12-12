Parkway North's Mackenzie Rhodes drives to the basket during a girls basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway North's Ali Jordan takes aim for a three pointer during a girls basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway North's Amy Jordan takes aim for a three pointer during a girls basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway North's Aliyah Williams breaks through a trio of Eureka Wildcats during a girls basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Eureka's Natalie Archambault drives the lane past Parkway North's Amy Jordan during a girls basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Eureka's Sydney Dennis defends Parkway North's Aliyah Williams during a girls basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Eureka's Kate Hillyer drives in for a shot during a girls basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway North's Madeline Bryan puts up a shot during a girls basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Eureka's Kennedy DeMoulin boxes out during a girls basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway North's Madeline Bryan works the ball during a girls basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Eureka's Natalie Archambault fixes her hair during a girls basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Eureka's Madyson Pogue comes up with a rebound during a girls basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Eureka's Kennedy DeMoulin makes a move in the lane during a girls basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Eureka's Lexus Ludtke takes a shot during a girls basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway North's Amy Jordan falls down during a girls basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
A Parkway North Viking has an interesting reaction during a girls basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Eureka's Lexus Ludtke dribbles near the sideline during a girls basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
EUREKA — The Parkway North girls basketball team likes to shoot a lot of 3-pointers. Good thing, because the Vikings are pretty good at it.
Parkway North knocked down 13 3-pointers in 34 attempts (38.2 percent) and used that long-range prowess to knock off Eureka 66-54 in a non-conference game Thursday night.
“We just have to make sure that we attack and then we find our shooters because we know that, if the help comes, our shooters are going to be open and they’ve got to knock down the shots,” said Vikings senior guard Mackenzie Rhodes, who had four of the treys.
Parkway North went 10-for-22 (45.5 percent) from 2-point range. It should come as no surprise the Vikings attempted more 3s than 2s.
They came into the contest with 131 attempts in just three games with 37 of them falling. Compare that to 20-of-41 from inside the 3-point arc in the first three contests.
“That’s kind of the way we play,” Parkway North coach Brett Katz said. “We try to create some matchup issues and try to get down in the lanes and find open shooters on the perimeter. We feel like we have some kids that can fill it up from outside.”
Eureka coach James Alsup was not shocked to see the Vikings dialing long distance.
“We knew right off the bat that they were shooting so many threes a game that we came out and took away the 3-point line,” he said. “And then Coach Katz made an adjustment and they started putting it on the floor and getting it to the rim, so we had to adjust by helping off the shooters and then they started driving and kicking.”
Rhodes led the way for Parkway North (3-1) with a game-high 20 points, including a team-leading four 3-pointers. Junior point guard Aliyah Williams poured in 16 points, including 14 in the second half. Amy and Ali Jordan each scored nine points on three 3-pointers apiece.
Eureka (2-2) got 16 points from senior forward Natalie Archambault and 15 more points from junior guard Kate Hillyer, but a cold start to the evening didn’t help the Wildcats’ cause.
Rhodes notched three straight baskets as part of an 11-0 run that got Parkway North out to a 15-4 lead. They still led by 11 points, 18-7, after one quarter following Amy Jordan’s trey with 10 seconds left.
“We wanted to try and start fast, especially coming down here,” Katz said. “I don’t think any lead’s safe against Eureka, not the way they transition on offense and get out and run. We got out to that lead and that was good to see for us.”
Eureka scored the first six points of the second quarter to cut the deficit to five, but Rhodes and Ali Jordan knocked down 3s on consecutive possessions to bump the lead back up to 27-15.
The Vikings ended the first half on a 17-9 run to enjoy a 35-22 lead at the break.
Parkway North’s pumped the advantage to as high as 18 points in the third quarter. Eureka cut it back down to 11 before a jumper by Williams with four seconds left in the period capped a quick 4-0 spurt and gave the Vikings a 47-32 lead after three.
“We felt like we did good on defense and made sure we talked all the time and helped each other out,” Rhodes said. “We just made sure that we talked on defense and called everything out and we made sure we had to get back because they are good in transition.”
Eureka outscored Parkway North 22-19 in the final quarter — exactly the same as the 22 points the Wildcats scored in the first and second quarters combined — but it wasn’t nearly enough to overcome the big hole they had to climb out of.
“Too little, too late,” Alsup said. “The first quarter put us behind the 8-ball because we weren’t scoring. We put up seven in the first quarter and we had good looks in the paint and we didn’t finish.”
Parkway North 66, Eureka 54
