MANCHESTER — Emme Heimlich did not have to look toward the bench to get breather Tuesday night.

At least not this time.

The Parkway South senior point guard did enough damage throughout the first three quarters to earn a few well-deserved minutes of rest down the stretch.

Heimlich had eight points, handed out four assists and ran the offense to perfection in leading the Patriots to an emphatic 54-40 win over rival Parkway West in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool girls basketball game at Gym C on the South campus.

The Patriots (17-4 overall, 2-1 league) won for the seventh time in their last eight games.

South has captured 20 of the last 23 contests against the Longhorns (10-10, 2-2).

Heimlich turned in another in a series of near-flawless performances.

The 5-foot-7-inch sparkplug, who leads the team in assists and steals, did not turn the ball over the entire game.

Yep, zero turnovers.

South coach Thomas Williams traditionally uses Heimlich almost 32 minutes each game, at least the close ones.

"She'll look over, but I just tell her to stay out there," Williams said. "I need her out there. She's the kind of kid that if we didn't have, we'd be in trouble."

Heimlich actually likes the heavy workload — although she admitted there are times she enjoys watching from the bench.

"I like cheering my teammates on," Heimlich said.

Williams feels very comfortable with Heimlich running the show.

So does the rest of Patriot Nation.

"She's a leader, she takes control when it needs to be done," South junior Hannah Jones said.

Added senior Annalise Dorr, "Everybody is happy when she's out there."

Williams possesses a certain amount of synergy with Heimlich, who added three steals Tuesday.

"We're on the same page a lot of times," Williams said. "I don't necessarily say or call anything. She's already ahead of the game."

Heimlich was at her take-charge best Tuesday.

She guided the Patriots on an 8-0 run during the first half to help them take control.

Senior post Alivia McCulla led a balanced attack with 14 points. Dorr chipped in with 12 points despite being in foul trouble most of the night.

Abby Garthe and Ellen Dempsey, both seniors, added key 3-pointers as the Patriots turned in one of their finest efforts of the season.

"We still have some things we needed to improve on," Williams said. "But, tonight was pretty good."

South used a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by sophomore Ava McCulla at the end of the first period to take control 16-11.

The Patriots then tallied 11 of the first 15 points in the second stanza to grab a 27-15 lead. Garthe and Heimlich led the way with long-range bombs.

The hosts tallied the first seven points of the third period to essentially put away the game. Dorr hit a pair of foul shots and Dempsey canned a bomb for a 34-16 cushion.

South pumped the lead to 28 points midway through the final quarter before a late run by West made the final score more respectable.

"We definitely got buried," West coach Brett Katz said. "The executed very well. They got their bigs involved and then they went crazy on the perimeter."

The Patriots are in the closing stages of a dream campaign. They won their first eight games and compiled a 14-3 mark by mid-January.

And Heimlich, a silent assassin, has been the leader every step of the way.

"We've all been playing together since the fourth grade," Heimlich said. "Being this good, this year, it's really fun."

Parkway South 54, Parkway West 40