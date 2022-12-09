Parkway South overcomes foul trouble to outlast Summit in non-conference affair

MANCHESTER — Annalise Dorr marched to the bench, glaring daggers at the floor after getting tagged with her fourth foul on Friday.

As the Parkway South senior glanced up at the scoreboard, she realized that she didn't have time to be upset or feel sorry for herself.

Her team needed her.

Even on the bench.

"I feel that even if I wasn't in, I'm going to support my team," Dorr said. "I'm going to cheer them on no matter what."

Cheering herself hoarse on the bench, Dorr got the green light to get back on the court and made her presence felt.

Parkway South overcame plenty of foul trouble to knock off Summit 65-58 in a non-conference contest at South.

"I tell the girls all the time, 'you might not play a lot of minutes, but there are going to be times where we have to have you,'" Parkway South coach Thomas Williams said. "This was great for our whole team — everyone contributed for a win."

Parkway South (5-0), the No. 10 large school in the STLhighschool.com rankings, picked up its fourth win in a row over Summit. It is the best start for Patriots since 2009, which it also won its first five contests.

"For this group, we have seven seniors on the roster, it shows that hard work pays off," Williams said. "We're having success and the kids are buying into what we're doing. The future looks good."

Dorr paced the Patriots' attack with 19 points despite missing half of the game in foul trouble. She also pulled down six rebounds and dished out three assists to go along with three steals.

And while she made her presence known on the court, with the rest of her team battling foul trouble, her attitude on the bench helped keep things from spiraling out of control.

"It's good when players look at the player next to them and she's even-keeled, it helps get everyone calmed down," Williams said.

Feeding off Dorr's calm and positive energy, the Patriots got a boost off their bench from senior Alivia McCulla.

The 6-foot forward, who is usually a starter, poured in 13 points.

"We do really well at lifting each other up," McCulla said. "We won the game because we had a lot of energy and enthusiasm and really picked each other up this game."

Sophomore Ava McCulla and senior Abby Garthe scored 14 and 12 points respectively before fouling out early in the fourth quarter.

Between the two teams, 47 fouls were called, which led to 58 free throws.

"It's good to have some adversity during the season," Williams said. "The kids responded when they had to and it's only going to help us in the future."

Summit (3-1) powered through its own foul issues in the third quarter and tied the game up early in the fourth period as their offense finally found some rhythm.

"We're good shooters," Summit coach Chris Wilkenson said. "I knew that if we kept getting good looks, we'd make them."

After missing 14 of 17 shots from long range in the first half, Summit nailed five 3-point shots in the second half to erase a double-digit deficit.

Senior Ella Mantz keyed the scoring surge from Summit, scoring 12 of her 14 points in the second half, but the offense was led by senior Abby Ulsas. The senior guard scored a season-high 15 points while ripping down eight rebounds and dishing out five assists.

"She's the toughest kid in the area," Wilkenson said. "She's a leader and makes plays when you need them. There might be a game where she gets eight rebounds, another game where she'll need to score, she just does a little bit of everything."

Summit tied the game, but never could get over the hump as the Patriots, led by the McCulla sisters, delivered a devastating blow with an 8-0 run to create some breathing room.

Parkway South is looking for its best start since 2008 when it began the season 8-0.

"We're looking at our next game and taking it one game at a time," Williams said. "It's good to have success but we'll really see where are in two weeks."

