Pattonville clamps down on defense, runs away from Civic Memorial

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Pattonville’s girls basketball team put Civic Memorial into a deep freeze Monday.

The Pirates kept the Eagles off the scoreboard for nearly 17 minutes and pulled away for a 45-29 victory in the quarterfinals of the Visitation Christmas Tournament.

“Defensively, that’s who we are,” Pattonville coach Don Boyce said. “We want to build our team off good defense — man-to-man and ball pressure, with good help-side defense. We’re a defensive team. The girls did a great job of talking and communicating.

“These girls, defensively, are amazing. They’re playing as hard as they can every play. They’re doing the things I’m asking them to do. We’re one of the deepest teams in the state. I’ve got nine girls that could possibly start. (Defensively), you’ve got to buy in. They’re buying in, and that’s a huge part of it. We’re a team.”

The Pirates (5-0) advanced to the semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Incarnate Word (7-0), which defeated Cardinal Ritter 69-22 in another quarterfinal Monday.

Senior Jasmine Gray led Pattonville with 13 points. Sophomore Hannah Fenton chipped in with nine points and sophomore Kennedy Horton had eight, all in the first quarter.

Civic Memorial (8-6) recovered from an early 10-3 deficit and grabbed a 12-10 lead on a basket by freshman Isabelle Edwards with 2 minutes and 23 seconds left in the first quarter. The Eagles didn’t score again until sophomore Brooke Harris hit a short jumper from the right wing with 1:14 to play in the fourth quarter. It ended a Pirates’ run of 23-0.

“When you go (16-plus) minutes without scoring, you’re not going to beat anybody — no matter who you’re playing,” Civic Memorial coach Mike Arbuthnot said. “It was a lack of aggressiveness offensively. Our shooters weren’t working hard enough to get open and we did a terrible job of recognizing gaps we should have attacked.

“Their offense is their defense. We knew going in that they were going to be a challenge. We felt good after the first quarter; we only had three turnovers. But in the second quarter, we had seven turnovers and got outscored 11-0. Now you’ve dug yourself a hole.”

Senior Olivia Durbin opened the game with a 3-pointer for the Eagles and finished with a team-high eight points, while Harris finished with four. Durbin was sandwiched on several occasions by the Pirates’ aggressive 2-3 zone.

“We scouted them and tried to limit some of her touches in spots where we felt like she could really hurt us from,” Boyce said of the focus on Durbin. “We had been practicing and working on it for about a week, and it all came to fruition today.”

Pattonville took the lead for good at 14-12 when Horton scored in the lane at the 1:42 mark of the first quarter. Gray led the charge in the second quarter, scoring seven points as the Pirates took a 25-12 lead at the intermission.

Gray then opened the third quarter with a steal and a layup, followed by two free throw to swell the lead to 29-12. Sophomore Kodie Gordon scored to make it 31-12 before Fenton ended the long run with a steal that to a layup and a 33-12 gap.

“Jasmine is special,” Boyce said. “To me, she’s one of the best mid-range kids. She hits tough shots, and offensively, she has a motor like no other.”

Civic Memorial pulled itself together again in the fourth quarter, a period in which both teams cleared their benches. The Eagles outscored Pattonville 13-9, but it was small consolation as they turned their focus to a fifth-place semifinal against Cardinal Ritter (2-4) at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

“We were just a little unorganized, trying to get into it,” Durbin said. “It was really a lack of organization. We’re still trying to figure out a couple of things. Sometimes we’ll be in a good (groove), going and going. Then the momentum changes and it’s tough for us to get back into it. They were a lot quicker. It was hard to move.”

Visitation Christmas Tournament, quarterfinal: Pattonville 45, Civic Memorial 29