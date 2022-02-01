Pattonville keeps streak alive with dramatic victory against Fort Zumwalt East

ST. PETERS — Jnylah Curtis had two options.

The Pattonville High junior forward could either crash the offensive boards as the seconds dwindled down in Tuesday's tie game at Fort Zumwalt East.

Or she could linger out near the foul line and prepare to head back on defense.

Curtis chose Option A.

The 6-footer bolted toward the basket and scored off an offensive rebound with 11 seconds left to lift the Pirates to a 53-51 win in the non-league girls basketball affair at East.

Pattonville (15-4) won its eighth game in a row in dramatic fashion, thanks in part to Curtis' stick-back with the game on the line. It's the program's longest winning streak since it won 10 in a row from Dec. 20, 2013, to Feb. 3, 2014.

Junior guard Taylor Montgomery, who finished with a team-high 10 points, drove to the hoop and put up a shot that bounced high off the rim.

Curtis swooped in, snared the rebound, and banked a shot off the glass to break the 51-all tie.

"I just saw the ball bounce off that rim and I just went for it," Curtis said. "Got it and put it back up there. A shot is a shot, and I just wanted to do whatever I could to make the ball go in the hoop."

East (10-7) turned the ball over in the closing seconds and never was able to get over midcourt.

Pattonville coach Don Boyce felt confident Curtis would make the big-time play.

"She's our most athletic kid," he said. "She's leading our team in rebounding. So, I wasn't surprised that she was there. She didn't give up. She's a fighter."

Montgomery was impressed with the way Curtis got into position to grab the ball as soon as it caromed off the rim.

"I believe in Jnylah a lot," Montgomery said.

The Pirates kept the winning streak in order, despite missing their leading scorer, junior Jasmine Gray, who missed the contest with an illness.

Curtis, who finished with six points, helped pick up the slack, along with Zoe Newland, Kodie Gordon and Brooke Boyce, who all came up with key baskets.

Pattonville's last loss was a 51-38 setback to Troy in the opening round of the Westminster Tournament on Jan. 6.

"That loss gave us a motive to go harder in practice," Montgomery said.

Added Curtis, "Now, everybody's on the same page, on the same route, trying to get to the same place."

The Pirates took control early by scoring 20 of the game's first 30 points. But they were never able to shake the pesky Lions, who charged back to take a 41-40 lead on a 3-pointer from junior Lexi Hagl with 7 minutes, 17 seconds left in the fourth period.

Montgomery answered with a 3 and a driving layup to help the visitors go back up 45-41.

Hagl came back with another triple to get the Lions to within one point.

The teams then see-sawed back and forth over the final four minutes. Brooke Boyce broke a 49-49 tie with a driving layup. East senior standout Yasmine Edmonson, who finished with a game-high 24 points, tied the contest with a pair of free throws with 118 seconds left to set the stage for the thrilling finish.

"We just battled," East coach Kyle Brown said.

The red-hot Pirates have less than four weeks to tune up for postseason play.

"We're starting to understand our roles," Don Boyce said. "Defensively, I think we're one of the better teams in the area. They're just playing good team ball right now."

