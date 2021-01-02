Pawlitz diversifies offensive portfolio to lead Lutheran South past Washington

AFFTON — Emma Pawlitz has a new weapon in her arsenal.

Pawlitz, a senior guard for the Lutheran South girls basketball team, now can score off the dribble to the same effect as she's always been able to produce as a spot-up shooter.

She scored 23 points via both methods Saturday as the Lancers opened the Lutheran South Tournament with a 69-52 victory against Washington.

“That’s what she does,” Lutheran South coach Ben Ealick said. “She’s just a great high school basketball player. For us to be successful, it’s going to hinge on the things she can do to get us rolling.”

Pawlitz, who is averaging 17.1 games this season, has scored in double figures in all but one game.

She scored eight points during a 16-8 run for Lutheran South (5-3) that gave it a 39-30 lead at halftime.

Her game-long effort included two 3-point goals and a 9-of-12 performance at the free-throw line.

Pawlitz attributed her success at the line from mental toughness she picked up from another sport she plays at South — tennis.