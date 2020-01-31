Peete battles illness, helps Ladue push win streak to 12 games

Peete provided an emotional lift during that run by hitting a trio of 3-pointers during the run — the first of which was just seconds after getting sick.

“That performance was Jordanesque, and I mean that without any pun intended, it was huge for us,” Lathion said in reference to NBA great Michael Jordan having a big playoff game June 11, 1997, as the Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals while he battled the flu. “She has the heart of a lion. She is small but mighty. She led us out of here tonight with a win.”

University of Missouri signee Jayla Kelly scored 17 points and senior forward Brooke Hilton added 15 points for Parkway Central (9-7), which lost for the second time in three games.

The Colts played their second consecutive game without senior center Claudia Cooke, who has averaged 11.6 points a game this season.

“We weren't very deep tonight,” Parkway Central coach Brian Guilfoyle said. “You could see that the effort it took to be able to keep our energy up was getting to us. I was really proud of the kids. They battled for three of the quarters. They hung in there and were actually winning most of those. It was that third quarter they came out a little flustered. We were forced into some quick turnovers because Ladue does a great job with their defensive pressure every game.”