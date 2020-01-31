Peete battles illness, provides emotional and offensive lift for Ladue

CHESTERFIELD — Jordan Peete hit nearly every basket she aimed at Friday.
Unluckily for her, two of the baskets the Ladue senior guard hit while the Rams traveled to Parkway Central and earned the 60-44 win were trash cans she got sick into before and during halftime of the game.
While the flu bug has worked its way through the Rams, Peete was the one suffering the most Friday.
“I've been under the weather for the past little while and this is my first game back,” Peete said. “I threw up twice but I knew this was going to be a hard game and I knew I had to power through. We changed the momentum as soon as we got up and I felt good.”
After trailing by double digits in the first quarter and by nine – at 20-11 – at quarter's end, Ladue (14-2, No. 6 in the STLhighschoolsports,.com large-schools rankings) went to work.
Behind a big quarter from junior center Mia Collins, who had 12 of her team-high 24 points in the quarter, the Rams forged a 29-all tie at halftime.
“We knew that it (the first half) was not our game at all and that (second quarter) really got us going,” Collins said. “We just got it into our mind that we needed to stop messing around. It (the deficit) drove us. We were like 'no, we're not about to bow down to them.'”
Ladue showed that, coming out of the locker room, it wasn't done.
The Rams scored the first 22 points to the quarter to forge the 51-29 lead. Rams coach Joi Lathion said Peete, who had a trio of 3-pointers during the run – the first of which was just seconds after getting sick – was a key part of the win for the emotional lift she provided.
“That performance was Jordanesque, and I mean that without any pun intended, it was huge for us,” said Lathion in reference to NBA great Michael Jordan having a big playoff game June 11, 1997 as the Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals while the star battled the flu. “She has the heart of a lion. She is small but mighty. She led us out of here tonight with a win.”
In total, Peete had 22 points in the win.
Lathion said that, while the finish was special, the start – which featured a 7-0 deficit – left much to be desired.
“For their effort, I give them a 'B' and I know that seems crazy because of the total of the win but out start, I feel like, was very flat,” Lathion said.
Parkway Central coach Brian Guilfoyle said that, as exciting as the start was for the Colts, the offensive futility in the third quarter was rough. The coach said that missing senior center Claudia Cooke, who was out with an ankle injury, didn't do the Colts (9-7) any favors.
“We weren't very deep tonight,” Guilfoyle said. “You could see that the effort it took to be able to keep our energy up was getting to us. I was really proud of the kids. They battled for three of the quarters. They hung in there and were actually winning most of those. It was that third quarter they came out a little flustered. We were forced into some quick turnovers because Ladue does a great job with their defensive pressure every game.”
In the end, senior center and University of Missouri signee Jayla Kelly led the Colts with 17 points while senior guard/forward Brooke Hilton added 15 points in the defeat.