Peete battles illness, provides emotional and offensive lift for Ladue

CHESTERFIELD — Jordan Peete hit nearly every basket she aimed at Friday.

Unluckily for her, two of the baskets the Ladue senior guard hit while the Rams traveled to Parkway Central and earned the 60-44 win were trash cans she got sick into before and during halftime of the game.

While the flu bug has worked its way through the Rams, Peete was the one suffering the most Friday.

“I've been under the weather for the past little while and this is my first game back,” Peete said. “I threw up twice but I knew this was going to be a hard game and I knew I had to power through. We changed the momentum as soon as we got up and I felt good.”

After trailing by double digits in the first quarter and by nine – at 20-11 – at quarter's end, Ladue (14-2, No. 6 in the STLhighschoolsports,.com large-schools rankings) went to work.

Behind a big quarter from junior center Mia Collins, who had 12 of her team-high 24 points in the quarter, the Rams forged a 29-all tie at halftime.