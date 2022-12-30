Pickett's career-best night lifts Fort Zumwalt West in Maurer Invitational girls final

LADUE — Heidi Pickett is cool with whatever role her coach has in mind for her that day.

Pickett, an occasional starter, came off the bench to ignite a second-quarter rally on her way to a career-high 14 points Friday night to lead Fort Zumwalt West to a 44-40 win over Marquette in the Don Maurer Holiday Invitational girls basketball championship at MICDS' McDonnell Gymnasium.

“I've rotated who starts with some of our younger kids and she's good enough to be a starter,” Jaguars coach Chad Towers said. “We told Heidi early that we need her to continue to look for her offense. She had a spurt there with a steal and a score and that was big for us.”

Pickett, a 6-foot sophomore forward, was the only double-figure scorer among the eight who dotted the scoresheet for West.

“When I'm not starting and then I go in, I'm like, 'I got this,' " Pickett said.

The win avenged a loss in the teams' earlier meeting this season for the Jaguars (7-3), who have won five games in a row after dropping three of their first five, including a 37-31 setback against the Mustangs on Dec. 2.

“Two weeks ago, we were really struggling. Hat's off to the teams we played, but I saw the youth,” Towers said. “Right after that, something clicked and they're just playing different. I'm really excited for them.”

Marquette (8-4) had a four-game winning streak snapped in losing for just the second time in its last nine games.

“We moved the ball really well in the beginning of the game,” Mustangs coach Tim Bowdern said. “We had a lot of energy, the defensive effort was really high and then we got a little bit into foul trouble plus our energy went down. It was a real good team effort in the first quarter and then it kind of lagged a little to the end and then all of a sudden the energy picked up.”

The first quarter was a helping heaping of Violet McNece with a little dash of Sydney Bode.

McNece had 10 points in the first eight minutes to help the Mustangs jump out to a 14-4 lead. Bode scored the first bucket of the game 29 seconds in and had the other four points for Marquette.

McNece looked like she was well on her way of besting her career-best mark of 29 points two years ago when she played for Incarnate Word, but she would go on to finish with a game-high 18 points.

“She was really good early on,” Bowdern said.

West didn't get its first made field goal until 1 minute, 46 seconds was gone in the second quarter on a Madison Washington lay-up. That seemed to settle the Jaguars in, though, as they outscored the Mustangs 15-8 in the second to trim what was a 12-point deficit down to three, 22-19, at halftime.

Pickett also had a huge basket with a 3-pointer that began a long, fruitful run of 16 straight points for West that spanned nearly an entire quarter.

“It really built our confidence,” she said. “We needed a little boost and I think that the three made that boost.”

Just as important in the run, was the zero the Jaguar defense posted during that span.

“We do pride ourselves on our defense and early on we were all kind of questioning it,” Towers said. “We had to go man for a little bit, but we all just took a deep breath and got back to what we do.”

The drought for Marquette reached 7:52 of the second and third quarters before they finally got a 3-pointer from Macie McNece.

“We were not attacking the basket and our defensive effort wasn't up,” Bowdern said. “They scored and we absolutely did not. We were looking for one kid to score and it takes five kids to win a championship.”

The Mustangs briefly regained the lead with a minute left in the third and again two minutes into the fourth, but five straight points put the Jaguars back up 42-37 with 3:07 left.

After a Macie McNece trey, Pickett hit one of two free throws to make it 43-40. Pickett went 7 of 8 from the charity stripe in the game.

“I felt really good because I've been practicing them, so when they went in I was like, 'Yeah,' ” Pickett said.

Marquette had two looks at a tying 3-pointer but couldn't get either one to fall and Maddie Towers hit one of two free throws with 4.1 seconds left to seal the win for West.

MICDS Holiday Tournament, championship: Fort Zumwalt West 44, Marquette 40