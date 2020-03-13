Poplar Bluff (19-9) vs. Kirkwood (23-4)

Breakdown: The Mules are seeking their seventh trip to the state semifinals but first since finishing third in Class 5 in 2002. … The Pioneers won Class 5 titles in 2017 and 2018 and are a victory away from their fourth state semifinal appearance. … Kiley Bess, who has signed with St. Louis University, leads Poplar Bluff in scoring with 21.4 points per game. She is the granddaughter of Three Rivers College coach Gene Bess, the winningest coach in college basketball history with 1,300. … Senior Natalie Bruns leads Kirkwood with 16.7 points per game. … First meeting between teams in at least 20 seasons.