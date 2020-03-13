You are the owner of this article.
Poplar Bluff (19-9) vs. Kirkwood (23-4)
Poplar Bluff (19-9) vs. Kirkwood (23-4)

Class 5 sectional: Kirkwood 61, Marquette 48

Kirkwood's Katherine Jozwiakowski (12) at a Missouri Class 5 sectional: Marquette vs Kirkwood girls basketball game on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

When, where: 1 p.m., Francis Howell Central.

Breakdown: The Mules are seeking their seventh trip to the state semifinals but first since finishing third in Class 5 in 2002. … The Pioneers won Class 5 titles in 2017 and 2018 and are a victory away from their fourth state semifinal appearance. … Kiley Bess, who has signed with St. Louis University, leads Poplar Bluff in scoring with 21.4 points per game. She is the granddaughter of Three Rivers College coach Gene Bess, the winningest coach in college basketball history with 1,300. … Senior Natalie Bruns leads Kirkwood with 16.7 points per game. … First meeting between teams in at least 20 seasons.

Up next: Winner is scheduled to advance to play Blue Springs (23-5) or Liberty-KC (27-0) at 4:20 p.m. March 20 at Missouri State University’s JQH Arena in a Class 5 state semifinal.

