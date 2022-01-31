Porter fuels Visitation's come-from-behind win at Parkway West

CHESTERFIELD — Erinn Porter just felt like she had to do something to turn around her fortunes.

After notching just one point through the first 28 minutes of the game Monday night, the Visitation junior guard scored six straight points in a 56-second span late in the game to turn a five-point deficit into a one-point lead and help the Vivettes escape with a 54-51 win over Parkway West in a non-conference contest at West.

“I knew I had to turn it on at the end,” said Porter, whose 7 points were a career high. “I'm very excited about how I could contribute. I knew it was a close game and it was coming down to the wire, so I knew I had to do something to where I could put some points up on the board for us to take home the win.”

Visitation (12-7) captured its sixth straight victory and improved to 9-0 against Parkway West since 1999.

“I knew it was gonna be a battle, but I'm proud of our girls,” Vivettes coach John Sheridan said. “It was two teams fighting really, really hard. It wasn't pretty at times, but I think it was pretty good high school basketball.”

West (10-7), which lost for the fourth time in its last six games, got 18 points from Abbie Zensen and 10 points from Triniti Cook.

“It was two evenly-matched teams that both like to play hard and like to spread the floor and do some things,” Longhorns coach Brett Katz said. “It was a fun game probably to watch because it was up and down the whole time.”

Besides Porter, the Vivettes got notable performances from the Restovich sisters, Kate and Grace.

Kate, a junior guard, poured in a game-high 30 points to lead the Vivettes. She has attempted and made more 3-pointers than twos this season, but she flipped the script Monday with eight 2-point baskets and just two 3-pointers.

“I just made my adjustments and drove to the basket more,” she said. “I read the defenders and they knew I was gonna shoot a lot, so I adjusted and finished off with my left hand, which I like doing.”

Her 30-point effort was one shy of her career high of 31 set earlier this season against Clayton.

“This doesn't make sense, but it was a quiet 30. We knew they were gonna take the three away, so we tried to do some things differently,” Sheridan said. “She's a great leader and she really is driven. She loves Viz, she loves her team and she wants us to win, so that's fun to coach for sure.”

Grace, a freshman guard, was a bit tardy to the game, getting to gym about a minute into the game and checking in for the first time with 2:27 left in the opening quarter. But she was there when it counted the most, sinking what ended up being the game-winning free throw with 20.5 seconds left.

“Soccer is my main sport, so I finished off practice (for her club team) and got here,” she said. “I think it (free-throw shooting) is all a mental game and I think I've struggled a bit with my free throws, so I knew I had to calm my breath, focus on each free throw and sink one at least because we were tied.”

The game was a back-and-forth affair that featured nine ties and 14 lead changes. The first half featured five of those ties and eight of those lead changes.

West jumped out to an early 6-3 lead, but Viz countered with 11 of the final 15 points of the first quarter to assume a 14-10 advantage.

The up-and-down nature of the game continued in the second quarter as the Longhorns reeled off six straight points to take a 21-19 lead midway through the quarter. After the Vivettes took a two-point lead, Zensen's trey and Cook's basket gave West a three-point lead, but Kate Restovich scored four points in the final 53 seconds of the first half to give Viz a 29-28 lead at the break.

Her final two points came on a pair of free throws with just two-tenths of a second remaining.

“That was fun just rebounding my sister and being able to be in position to get it back,” Kate Restovich said.

The Longhorns regained the lead to start the third quarter, but Kate Restovich's 3-pointer from the head of the key gave the Vivettes a 36-34 lead. West, though, would score the final seven points of the quarter to carry a 41-36 advantage into the final eight minutes.

The Longhorns scored the first two buckets of the fourth quarter to stretch the overall run to 11-0 and the lead to its biggest of the game at nine points, 45-36.

But, Kate Restovich hit a deep three from the top of the key to stop the run and kickstart Viz on a surge of its own, a 15-3 run that put the Vivettes back on top at 51-48.

“When we got down nine, we like to run and jump a little bit and I knew they'd be ready for it, but at least we'd change the pace of the game to try to get back into it,” Sheridan said.

The go-ahead surge was fueled by Porter, as her 3-point play cut the deficit to two, her strong offensive rebound and putback tied the game and her free throw put Viz up by one with 2:25 to play.

Porter started her second game in a row in place of injured forward Avery McLaughlin, who was sporting a walking boot on the bench and will be out at least a couple weeks.

“We were struggling to find somebody else to score and she was huge,” Sheridan said. “She's come a long way with us, just from working hard every day at practice.”

Cook drained a triple from the right elbow to square things at 51-51 with 50 seconds to play and the Longhorns had a chance to take the lead on their next possession, but missed a shot.

That led to Grace Restovich getting fouled and making one of two free throws for a 52-52 lead.

West couldn't even get a shot off on its next trip down court, as Hadley Jacoby got a huge steal near midcourt and fed Kate Restovich, who was fouled and hit both freebies with 4.8 seconds left.

After a West timeout with 1.8 ticks remaining, Zensen put up an off-balance 3-pointer that hit off the back of the rim as the Longhorns fell just short.

West hasn't had a winning season since the 2013-14 campaign and it hasn't won 10 games since winning 13 the following season, so the Longhorns continue to make strides despite Monday's setback.

“We're sitting at 10-7 and we have seven regular-season games left,” Katz said. “One of our goals at the end of the year is to finish with a winning season. They haven't had that in a long time around here. It's not gonna be easy with the seven we have left.”

With its six-game win streak in tow, Viz is feeling good about where things stand as the calendar flips to February.

“It's just fun to pull out the win with people you love playing with,” Porter said. “I feel like we're all starting to mesh together and it's all coming together, especially in practice, and it's translating into games.”