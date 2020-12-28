 Skip to main content
Potts fashions MVP performance to help Incarnate Word edge Westminster for another Visitation crown
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Incarnate Word Academy sophomore Natalie Potts did a little bit of everything during the four games of the Visitation Christmas Tournament.

The 6-foot-2 post player accumulated 90 points over the week-long affair to earn MVP honors of the tradition-rich 16-team event.

But it was Potts' simple defensive play that might have saved the day as the Red Knights held off Westminster 58-54 in the championship contest on Monday.

Potts, who tallied 25 points in the final, drew a change against Westminster sharp-shooter Brooke Highmark with 17.2 seconds left and the Red Knights clinging to a one-point lead.

“I just put myself up there for that charge and I hoped they’d call it," Potts said. "I just wanted to do whatever I could to keep them from scoring.”

Incarnate Word (8-0) had to withstand a gutsy comeback by the Wildcats, who trailed 39-28 with 4 minutes 25 seconds left in the third quarter.

Westminster (8-1) trimmed the 11-point deficit to 55-54 before Potts took the key charge.

Potts displayed a wide variety of other skills during the tournament.

“Natalie has just expanded her game so much from freshman to sophomore year,” IWA coach Dan Rolfes said. “I just love charges and feel like they are momentum changers. That, right there, is a prime example of a huge momentum changer. She gutted it out and I’m really proud of her for it.”

Westminster coach Kat Martin was pleased with the way her team battled its way back into the contest.

“In the third quarter, I called a time out and I told the girls I can’t coach effort, so I'm so proud of the way we responded,” Martin said. “We were taking possessions off and then the spark came. We turned it around.”

Junior guard Jaiden Bryant added nine points for the winners.

Junior forward Carlie Vick led Westminster with 21 points.

The Red Knights claimed their third successive Visitation title and their 14th in the last 17 years. Their last Visitation tournament loss came against Edwardsville in the 2017 title contest. They have reached the title game 11 times in the last 12 seasons, failing in 2015.

“This is always so special for us,” Potts said. “We always love to play here and give it our all because this is one we want to win. It will be great to come back here and try it again next year.”

