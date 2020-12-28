Potts fashions MVP performance to help Incarnate Word edge Westminster for another Visitation crown

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Incarnate Word Academy sophomore Natalie Potts did a little bit of everything during the four games of the Visitation Christmas Tournament.

The 6-foot-2 post player accumulated 90 points over the week-long affair to earn MVP honors of the tradition-rich 16-team event.

But it was Potts' simple defensive play that might have saved the day as the Red Knights held off Westminster 58-54 in the championship contest on Monday.

Potts, who tallied 25 points in the final, drew a change against Westminster sharp-shooter Brooke Highmark with 17.2 seconds left and the Red Knights clinging to a one-point lead.

“I just put myself up there for that charge and I hoped they’d call it," Potts said. "I just wanted to do whatever I could to keep them from scoring.”

Incarnate Word (8-0) had to withstand a gutsy comeback by the Wildcats, who trailed 39-28 with 4 minutes 25 seconds left in the third quarter.

Westminster (8-1) trimmed the 11-point deficit to 55-54 before Potts took the key charge.

Potts displayed a wide variety of other skills during the tournament.