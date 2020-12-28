Potts fashions MVP performance to help Incarnate Word edge Westminster for another Visitation crown

Incarnate Word players celebrate their 58-54 victory over Westminster in the championship game of the Visitation Christmas Tournament at Visitation Academy in Town & Country, MO on Monday December 28, 2020. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word player Natalie Potts (front) drives under the basket as Westminster player Carlie Vick tries to grab the ball.
Incarnate Word played Westminster in the championship game of the Visitation Christmas Tournament
Incarnate Word player Natalie Potts (right) takes the ball under the basket as Westminster players Carlie Vick (left) and Julia Coleman defend.
Incarnate Word player Natalie Potts (right) drives to the basket as Westminster player Julia Coleman defends.
Incarnate Word teammates cheer after the 58-54 victory over Westminster in the championship game of the Visitation Christmas Tournament
Incarnate Word players celebrate their 58-54 victory over Westminster in the championship game of the Visitation Christmas Tournament
Incarnate Word guard Saniah Tyler (right) shoots as Westminster guard Brooke Highmark defends.
Incarnate Word player Natalie Potts eyes the basket as she lines up her shot.
Incarnate Word player Natalie Potts (right) wins the rebound from Westminster player Julia Coleman.
Incarnate Word player Violet McNece passes.
Incarnate Word player Morgan Ramthun (center) drives to the basket as Westminster players Carlie Vick (left) and Julia Coleman defend.
Incarnate Word player Morgan Ramthun shoots a free throw.
Westminster guard Reilly Brophy (left) dribbles around Incarnate Word player Olivia Hahn.
Incarnate Word guard Saniah Tyler (right) moves around Westminster player Reilly Brophy.
Incarnate Word guard Saniah Tyler (right) shoots over Westminster guard Brooke Highmark.
Westminster player Julia Coleman (left) tries to get past Incarnate Word player Jaiden Bryant.
Westminster guard Brooke Highmark (left) drives to the basket as Incarnate Word players Jaiden Bryant (center) and Violet McNece defend.
Westminster players Julia Coleman (left) and Reilly Brophy (right) double-team Incarnate Word Jaiden Bryant.
Incarnate Word player Natalie Potts (left) passes under pressure from Westminster player Julia Coleman.
Incarnate Word player Olivia Hahn (left) and Westminster player Sydney Bradley vie for a loose ball.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Incarnate Word Academy sophomore Natalie Potts did a little bit of everything during the four games of the Visitation Christmas Tournament.
The 6-foot-2 post player accumulated 90 points over the week-long affair to earn MVP honors of the tradition-rich 16-team event.
But it was Potts' simple defensive play that might have saved the day as the Red Knights held off Westminster 58-54 in the championship contest on Monday.
Potts, who tallied 25 points in the final, drew a change against Westminster sharp-shooter Brooke Highmark with 17.2 seconds left and the Red Knights clinging to a one-point lead.
“I just put myself up there for that charge and I hoped they’d call it," Potts said. "I just wanted to do whatever I could to keep them from scoring.”
Incarnate Word (8-0) had to withstand a gutsy comeback by the Wildcats, who trailed 39-28 with 4 minutes 25 seconds left in the third quarter.
Westminster (8-1) trimmed the 11-point deficit to 55-54 before Potts took the key charge.
Potts displayed a wide variety of other skills during the tournament.
“Natalie has just expanded her game so much from freshman to sophomore year,” IWA coach Dan Rolfes said. “I just love charges and feel like they are momentum changers. That, right there, is a prime example of a huge momentum changer. She gutted it out and I’m really proud of her for it.”