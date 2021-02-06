Potts helps Incarnate Word cook up another Webster Winter Challenge title

WEBSTER GROVES — Natalie Potts put herself in some good company Saturday.

After the Red Knights’ 61-50 win over host Webster Groves in the championship game of the 13th annual Webster Winter Challenge, the Incarnate Word sophomore forward joined six other former players in the program to be named the event’s Most Valuable Player.

She scored 23 points as Incarnate rolled out to a big lead and then cruised to victory in the fourth quarter. The effort came three nights after the broke the tournament’s single-game scoring record with 40 points in a quarterfinal win.

The top spot, which has gone to Napheesa Collier, twice, Marisa Warren, Nakayla Jackson-Morris, Sonya Morris, Nakia Bell and Jazmin Hitchens in years past, belongs to Potts, who made the all-tournament team as a freshman as Incarnate took second last year.

“Honestly, it awesome to do all this, just for a sophomore,” Potts said. “I’ve worked all my life to be in the spot I am today. We lost here last year and I wanted to make sure we came back this year and won it all. I just wanted the team to win and, for me, whatever happened, happened. I just have so much fun playing this sport and it means a lot to be able to help us win. We’re all working on playing a full game, no mistake and just improving. That’s the goal every time out.”