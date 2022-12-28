Potts helps Incarnate Word to another Visitation Christmas championship

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Natalie Potts felt right at home Wednesday night.

The Incarnate Word Academy senior loves playing in the Visitation Christmas Tournament.

The 6-foot-2-inch forward showed why against John Burroughs.

Potts scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the powerful Red Knights to a 64-37 win in the title game of the 47th annual event.

IWA (9-0) won its 77th successive game and captured its fifth successive Viz crown and 17th overall.

And the University of Nebraska-bound Potts led the way — again.

"The environment here is so crazy and it's fun to be a part of," Potts said.

Explained IWA sophomore guard Naveah Caffey, "I love it. It seemed like everybody is here."

The contest was played before a standing room only crowd that featured fans in the upper levels packed in three deep.

That atmosphere is one of the main reasons the Red Knights keep coming back — along with their dominance in the 16-team event.

"Our kids hardly every get a chance to play in front of crowds like this," IWA coach Dan Rolfes said. "Over the course of this tournament, I probably see 20 of our alums. They all come back. They're vested in this. They want to see us succeed."

The Red Knights are a national power and annually get invited to other big-time tournaments around the country between Christmas and New Year's.

Yet they refuse to go to Florida, California, or any warm weather state for tournament play.

Instead, they head right to the corner of I-270 and Ballas Road.

"We don't get a lot of home games," Rolfes said. "This is a chance to showcase their talents in front of family and friends. And show off a little bit."

IWA certainly gave the overcrowd gathering its money's worth.

Potts took control early and never let up. She scored 19 points in the first half on the way to a 32-18 lead.

"It doesn't matter who we play, we're always going to get a good game," Potts said. "Playing here fires us up. We want to play our best."

The Red Knights did just that.

They won their four Viz Tournament games by a total of 153 points. No team came closer than Burroughs did in the final.

"Playing here is what girls basketball is about," Caffey said.

IWA's state-wide dominance is not disputable. It has won five successive state titles and has captured the crown eight times out of the last nine years the tournament has been held.

The Red Knights last loss was a 46-44 setback to Rock Bridge on Feb. 8, 2020 in the Webster Winter Classic.

Win No. 77 in a row was another in long line of impressive performances.

IWA pulled ahead early and never let up.

Potts took over in the early going scoring 13 of her team's first 23 points on the way to a 23-10 lead.

Caffey added 10 points, but she shined defensively. The 5-9 sparkplug hounded Burroughs standout Allie Turner all night long. Turner came into the game averaging 18.6 points per contest, but was held scoreless for the first three quarters. Turner tallied six points in the final period and hit her first basket with 6 minutes and 57 seconds left in the final period.

"She doesn't slow down," said a tired Caffey.

Added Rolfes, "I thought our defensive effort was outstanding. We had a lot of kids make plays."

Brooke Coffey and Peyton Hill added eight points each to the winning attack. Kaylynn Janes chipped in with seven points. Zoe Best, Sophia Otten and Abbie Sextro made big plays as well.

Burroughs stayed within striking distance and climbed to within 28-16 late in the first half.

But IWA opened the second half with a 12-3 blitz to put the game away.

"This told us what we need to work on," Burroughs coach Jacob Yorg said. "At the end of the day, for us, it's all about learning."

IWA bolted out to a 7-0 lead behind two baskets from Potts and a short jumper by Janes.

Burroughs (10-2), the defending Class 4 state champ, battled back to tie it on the 3-pointer from Monet Witherspoon.

But the Red Knights scored the next eight points to grab control. Best, Hill and Caffey added big baskets to the run.

IWA and Burroughs will meet again Feb. 21 in Bel-Nor.

Visitation Christmas Tournament, championship: Incarnate Word 64, John Burroughs 37