Potts plants seeds of success as Incarnate Word fights past Whitfield in Visitation semifinal

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Natalie Potts knew she had to act quickly.

After Whitfield climbed out of a double-digit hole to tie the game in the third quarter, Potts rushed the floor and scored seconds after a basket by Whitfield freshman guard JaNyla Bush and she sparked a run as Incarnate never looked back in defeating the Warriors 58-44 in a semifinal game Sunday at the 46th annual Visitation Christmas Tournament.

A 33-all tie became a 44-36 Incarnate lead by the end of the third quarter and the Red Knights never looked back.

“We started the game with so much energy and then things just went downhill, so that was important,” said Potts of her quick basket. “Those buckets we scored really just got us back to where we needed to be the rest of the game.”

Incarnate (7-0) will play at 8:30 p.m. Monday for the tournament championship. It will be the Red Knights attempt to win the tournament title for the third straight season.

Sunday, the sophomore forward came through with a big second half as she scored 12 of her team-high 18 points in the second half.

Incarnate coach Dan Rolfes underscored just how big Potts was with the transition basket and in the second half, in general.