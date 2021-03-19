Potts takes control early to help Incarnate Word cruise into championship game

"When you hit shots it kind of gets rid of those nerves," IWA coach Dan Rolfes said. "We talk about setting the tone early and I think our kids did that."

Potts needed just 23 seconds to put her stamp on the game. She scored on an old-fashioned 3-point play on the first possession and quickly added a driving layup off a steal from Saniah Tyler for 5-0 lead. Brooke Coffey, who finished with 11 points, then drilled a 3-pointer from the baseline to push the advantage to 8-0 after 84 seconds.

The rest was play time for the Red Knights.

"We were so ready for this game," said Potts, who gave credit for her success to a pre-game roast beef sandwich with au jus. "We just wanted to come out with a great start and really show them who we are."

IWA did that in grand fashion.

Coffey chipped in with a pair of 3-pointers over the first 2:02. She finished 3-of-6 from long range.

"When I hit the first one that's usually a great sign," Coffey said. "We say in practice that if you have the green light take it. I did and it worked out."

Morgan Ramthun added a stick-back to push the lead to 13-2.