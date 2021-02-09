Potts, Tyler pave way for Incarnate Word in battle of small-school powers

BEL-NOR — After a monstrous first half Tuesday, sophomore forward Natalie Potts took a back seat and let someone else drive Incarnate Word's powerhouse girls basketball offense for a while.

Junior guard Saniah Tyler was only too happy to step up, and the pair’s one-two punch helped propel the Red Knights past visiting Whitfield 72-53 in a Metro Women's Athletics Association battle.

“It’s amazing playing with Saniah because she has this ability to just see the whole floor,” Potts said. “She has the ability to make those amazing passes up to me. We score and then we get back on defense and do it again. The great thing is that when the other team makes adjustments, she changes it up, too, and can get to the basket so well.”

Potts had 19 of her 23 points in the first half while Tyler added 13 of her game-high 25 in the second half.

Incarnate Word (20-0 overall, 3-0 MWAA) led 38-22 at halftime and by as much as 30 points at 58-28 in the third quarter.

“When Natalie gets people drawn into her, it leaves openings for me,” Tyler said. “Our big thing is to learn from each game and take that with us. A win against a good team like we got (Tuesday) is important for us going forward.”