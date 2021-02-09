 Skip to main content
Potts, Tyler pave way for Incarnate Word in battle of small-school powers
BEL-NOR — After a monstrous first half Tuesday, sophomore forward Natalie Potts took a back seat and let someone else drive Incarnate Word's powerhouse girls basketball offense for a while.

Junior guard Saniah Tyler was only too happy to step up, and the pair’s one-two punch helped propel the Red Knights past visiting Whitfield 72-53 in a Metro Women's Athletics Association battle.

“It’s amazing playing with Saniah because she has this ability to just see the whole floor,” Potts said. “She has the ability to make those amazing passes up to me. We score and then we get back on defense and do it again. The great thing is that when the other team makes adjustments, she changes it up, too, and can get to the basket so well.”

Potts had 19 of her 23 points in the first half while Tyler added 13 of her game-high 25 in the second half.

Incarnate Word (20-0 overall, 3-0 MWAA) led 38-22 at halftime and by as much as 30 points at 58-28 in the third quarter.

“When Natalie gets people drawn into her, it leaves openings for me,” Tyler said. “Our big thing is to learn from each game and take that with us. A win against a good team like we got (Tuesday) is important for us going forward.”

The Red Knights, owners of a Missouri-record 10 girls basketball state championships, have won 30 consecutive games dating to last season.

They were a perfect 14 of 14 from the free-throw line against Whitfield.

“If we’re not playing at the high level we’ve worked to achieve, something’s wrong,” Incarnate Word coach Dan Rolfes said. “I expect it. The girls expect it. We don’t always achieve it, but the great thing is we’re always trying.”

Whitfield (18-4, 3-1) had an 11-game win streak snapped and fell to Incarnate Word for the second time this season.

The Red Knights beat the Warriors 58-44 in the semifinals of the Visitation Christmas Tournament on Dec. 27.

Senior guard Kelsey Blakemore led Whitfield with 20 points and freshman guard Ja’Nyla Bush scored 17.

“That first quarter, we had it going back and forth and we missed some opportunities,” Warriors coach Mike Slater said. “They parlayed that into a six-point lead but we’ve got to sustain our level of play. We’ve got to be able to dig deep like they dip deep. We’ve got to meet or exceed their level of intensity and we didn’t do that.”

