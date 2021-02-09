Potts, Tyler pave way for Incarnate Word in battle of small-school powers

Natalie Potts of Incarnate Word hands the ball off to Saniah Tyler in a girls basketball game on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, STLhighschoolsports.com
Brooklyn Rhodes of Whitfield and Natalie Potts of Incarnate Word jump for the opening tip in a girls basketball game on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word coach Dan Rolfes directs his team's his defense against Whitfield in a girls basketball game on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, STLhighschoolsports.com
Natalie Potts of Incarnate Word grabs a rebound against Whitfield in a girls basketball game on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, STLhighschoolsports.com
Natalie Potts of Incarnate Word takes a shot against Whitfield in a girls basketball game on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, STLhighschoolsports.com
Violet McNece of Incarnate Word takes a shot against Whitfield in a girls basketball game on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, STLhighschoolsports.com
Brooke Coffey of Incarnate Word pulls down a rebound against Whitfield in a girls basketball game on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, STLhighschoolsports.com
Saniah Tyler of Incarnate Word gets a loose ball against Whitfield in a girls basketball game on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, STLhighschoolsports.com
Saniah Tyler of Incarnate Word calls out a play against Whitfield in a girls basketball game on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, STLhighschoolsports.com
Saniah Tyler of Incarnate Word shoots a free throw against Whitfield in a girls basketball game on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, STLhighschoolsports.com
JaNayla Bush of Whitfield throws a pass against Incarnate Word in a girls basketball game on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, STLhighschoolsports.com
Tkiyah Jackson of Whitfield looks to pass the ball against Incarnate Word in a girls basketball game on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, STLhighschoolsports.com
Kelsey Blakemore of Whitfield calls out a play against Incarnate Word in a girls basketball game on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, STLhighschoolsports.com
Kelsey Blakemore of Whitfield shoots as Natalie Potts of Incarnate Word defends in a girls basketball game on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, STLhighschoolsports.com
Brooklyn Rhodes of Whitfield brings the ball up the court against Incarnate Word in a girls basketball game on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, STLhighschoolsports.com
Brooklyn Rhodes of Whitfield brings the ball up the court and shoots against Incarnate Word in a girls basketball game on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, STLhighschoolsports.com
Britney Rhodes of Winfield passes the ball against Incarnate Word in a girls basketball game on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, STLhighschoolsports.com
Brooklyn Rhodes of Whitfield brings the ball up the court against Incarnate Word in a girls basketball game on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, STLhighschoolsports.com
Brooklyn Rhodes of Whitfield brings the ball up the court and shoots against Incarnate Word in a girls basketball game on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, STLhighschoolsports.com
Saniah Tyler of Incarnate Word is introduced before the girls basketball game against Whitfield on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Incarnate Word Academy in Bel Nor, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, STLhighschoolsports.com
BEL-NOR — After a monstrous first half Tuesday, sophomore forward Natalie Potts took a back seat and let someone else drive Incarnate Word's powerhouse girls basketball offense for a while.
Junior guard Saniah Tyler was only too happy to step up, and the pair’s one-two punch helped propel the Red Knights past visiting Whitfield 72-53 in a Metro Women's Athletics Association battle.
“It’s amazing playing with Saniah because she has this ability to just see the whole floor,” Potts said. “She has the ability to make those amazing passes up to me. We score and then we get back on defense and do it again. The great thing is that when the other team makes adjustments, she changes it up, too, and can get to the basket so well.”
Potts had 19 of her 23 points in the first half while Tyler added 13 of her game-high 25 in the second half.
Incarnate Word (20-0 overall, 3-0 MWAA) led 38-22 at halftime and by as much as 30 points at 58-28 in the third quarter.
“When Natalie gets people drawn into her, it leaves openings for me,” Tyler said. “Our big thing is to learn from each game and take that with us. A win against a good team like we got (Tuesday) is important for us going forward.”
The Red Knights, owners of a Missouri-record 10 girls basketball state championships, have won 30 consecutive games dating to last season.