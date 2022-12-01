Powers helps Alton end 55-game losing streak to Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — Deserea Howard woke up Thursday morning and immediately looked at her phone.

The Alton High girls basketball coach smiled when she saw more than a dozen text messages and Tik-Tok videos from her players.

She knew right then that the Redbirds were ready for their biggest test in three decades.

"A lot of game day (messages)," Howard said. "You never know if they're ready, or if they're anxious or if they're nervous.

"They knew it was going to be a big day."

It likely was the biggest day in the long history of the program.

Sophomore Jarius Powers pumped in a game-high 20 points to help Alton knock off Edwardsville 55-42 in a long-awaited Southwestern Conference contest at Jackson-Lucco Gymnasium.

The Redbirds snapped a 55-game losing streak against the Tigers, beating them for the first time since February of 1998.

"It feels great," said Powers, who also added 10 rebounds. "But we've got to keep pushing forward for the bigger picture."

Edwardsville has long been the class of the SWC. The Tigers have won 13 successive league titles and have captured 18 consecutive regional championships. Some of those milestones were one-sided triumphs against the Redbirds.

Of the 55 games in the run, 48 of the Edwardsville wins came by 10 points or more.

But the streak, one of the longest in area, is now officially history.

"I don't know what to say," noted Alton sophomore guard Kiyoko Proctor, who added 14 points. "I'm very excited."

The Redbirds began to make noise last season by compiling a 21-7 mark and losing to Edwardsville by a mere 60-54 in the regional championship game.

They were 24-96 in the previous five seasons prior to last year's breakout campaign.

Now, thanks to the inside-outside game of Proctor and Powers, Alton has become a serious threat in the league race.

And tossing away the Edwardsville jinx Thursday was a huge step in that direction.

"We came in here wearing it a little bit," Howard said of the losing skid. "We didn't play like it was a normal game. We played it like it was really heavy for us. That's why I'm so proud of the girls.

"We failed those tests last year, but we passed it this year."

Alton (4-0, 1-0) used a 12-0 run over the final 4 minutes and 7 seconds of the first half to break open a close game and take a 30-17 advantage into the break. Powers added a nifty fall away jumper to the streak. Talia Norman closed the run with a strong drive to the basket with 2 seconds left in the quarter.

Powers began the second half with a power move to the basket. Alyssa Lewis followed with a short jumper.

Edwardsville (2-4, 0-1) climbed to within 42-32 on the shooting of Kaitlyn Morningstar, who finished with a team-high 16 points.

But Laila Blakeny answered with a basket and Lewis followed with a short jumper to short-circuit the comeback.

Powers sent Howard one of the funniest of the early-morning videos, which set the tone for entire day.

"She always tells us to talk on (defense)," Powers said. "A funny Tik-Tok popped up on my page about talking on defense and I sent it to her — she just loved it."

The Redbirds felt as though they gained a measure of respect against their neighbors to the east.

"We had that in the back of our heads," Powers said of the postseason loss. "We've got to get our revenge."

Added Howard, "We were looking for redemption — and we got it."

Alton did just that with a strong all-around effort. Lewis chipped in with seven points. Freshman Kaylea Lacey, daughter of former Alton High standout Kavon Lacey, added a trio of highlight-reel assists.

The Tigers lost 88% of their offense from last years 29-5 team, including standouts Sydney Harris (Central Michigan), Elle Evans (North Dakota State) and Macy Silvey (Southern Illinois University Edwardsville). All three are starting on the NCAA Division I level.

So Edwardsville coach Caty Happe knew there would be some growing pains this season. Yet she was pleased with her team's effort in the loss.

"I guarantee that 70% of the people in the gym here (Thursday) didn't think we could compete against them," Happe said. "We showed that we can. We've lost a lot, but the kids really hung in there (Thursday) and I couldn't be more proud of them."