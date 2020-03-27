Prairie State all-conference
Prairie State all-conference

Prairie State 2020 girls basketball all-conference:

G Adrenna Snipes, so., Alton Marquette

F Abby Williams, so., Alton Marquette

F Taylor Parmentier, sr., Wood River

F Madison Webb, sr., Father McGivney

G Anna McKee, jr., Father McGivney

G Destiny Williams, sr., Metro-East Lutheran

G Macee Eisenbarth, sr., Nokomis

F Aubrey Robinson, sr., Wood River

G Macy Hoppes, sr., Father McGivney

F Charlize Luehmann, so., Father McGivney

