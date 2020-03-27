Prairie State all-conference

Prairie State 2020 girls basketball all-conference:
G Adrenna Snipes, so., Alton Marquette
F Abby Williams, so., Alton Marquette
F Taylor Parmentier, sr., Wood River
F Madison Webb, sr., Father McGivney
G Anna McKee, jr., Father McGivney
G Destiny Williams, sr., Metro-East Lutheran
G Macee Eisenbarth, sr., Nokomis
F Aubrey Robinson, sr., Wood River
G Macy Hoppes, sr., Father McGivney
F Charlize Luehmann, so., Father McGivney
