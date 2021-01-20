 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pregame bond bolsters suddenly soaring Orchard Farm
0 comments

Pregame bond bolsters suddenly soaring Orchard Farm

Subscribe for $1 a month

ST. CHARLES — Mike Seideman is learning.

The Orchard Farm High girls basketball coach kicks off every game by shaking hands with each player on his roster right before the opening tip.

Some of the players have very elaborate hand gestures.

"I really feel good that I’ve got all the handshakes down at this point,” Seideman said. “It’s something that means so much because we get the opportunity to recognize the individual player. It’s something that each player and I develop together."

Seideman has finally got all the idiosyncrasies down.

"It’s taken until now, midseason, for me to master all of them. It is tremendously and mentally taxing. I’m at the point right now where I can do most of them with 90 percent accuracy. I put as much work into that as I do the rest of the coaching stuff.”

The pre-game tradition is a must for the high-flying Eagles, who continued their recent surge with an impressive 50-28 win over Duchesne.

Junior forward Kylie Williams led the charge with a game-high 16 points. And she says the handshakes are a bonding moment that prepares the team for battle.

“It’s really special because we all get to bring in our own thing and work with coach to do something to get us hyped before each game,” Williams said. “With me, coach just kind of shakes it off my shoulder, like no big deal.”

Williams scored eight points in the opening period and led her team on a 12-0 run to begin the contest.

“We all came out with a great energy and it was a strong start,” Williams said. “It was a bit of a slow start to the season for us, but we’re definitely picking it up right now.”

Orchard Farm (8-6) has won four in a row.

Senior guard Olivia Montani and senior center Gabi Doza added 10 points each to the winning attack.

Doza says the pre-game ritual is important to a quick start.

“Having coach connect with us like he does just makes everything fun,” Doza said. “It’s great to go out there and feel good and then play that way.”

Junior guard Nydia Tate led Duchesne (5-5) with eight points.

The early lead enabled the Eagles to use their bench. Seideman used a hockey-style substitution pattern brining in five players at a time.

“It’s that time of year,” Seideman said. “Everyone’s fighting something. Everyone’s bumped and bruised. We’re trying to find creative ways to get playing time and exposure for younger players while (still) managing the game.”

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports