Pregame bond bolsters suddenly soaring Orchard Farm

Katy Beth Brown of Orchard Farm passes against Duchesne in a girls basketball game at Orchard Farm High School on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in St. Charles, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Orchard Farm coach Mike Seidman signals in a play against Duchesne in a girls basketball game at Orchard Farm High School on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in St. Charles, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kylie Williams of Orchard Farm dribbles around the perimeter against Duchesne in a girls basketball game at Orchard Farm High School on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in St. Charles, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gabi Doza of Orchard Farm pulls down a rebound against Duchesne in a girls basketball game at Orchard Farm High School on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in St. Charles, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Orchard Farm coach Mike Seidman talks to his team during a time out against Duchesne in a girls basketball game at Orchard Farm High School on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in St. Charles, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Olivia Goeke of Orchard Farm (23) gets the ball after Kylie Williams strips the ball away from Haley Stockhausen of Duchesne in a girls basketball game at Orchard Farm High School on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in St. Charles, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gabi Doza of Orchard Farm takes a shot against Duchesne in a girls basketball game at Orchard Farm High School on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in St. Charles, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Emma Bauer of Orchard Farm takes a free throw shot against Duchesne in a girls basketball game at Orchard Farm High School on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in St. Charles, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kylie Williams of Orchard Farm pulls her mask down during halftime against Duchesne in a girls basketball game at Orchard Farm High School on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in St. Charles, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Nydia Tate of Duchesne brings the ball up the court against Orchard Farm in a girls basketball game at Orchard Farm High School on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in St. Charles, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Nydia Tate of Duchesne dribbles past Katy Beth Brown of Orchard Farm in a girls basketball game at Orchard Farm High School on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in St. Charles, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Orchard Farm coach Mike Seidman talks with Kylie Williams in a girls basketball game at Orchard Farm High School on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in St. Charles, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kylie Williams of Orchard Farm gets fouled by Taylor Meers of Duchesne in a girls basketball game at Orchard Farm High School on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in St. Charles, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Katy Beth Brown of Orchard Farm takes a shot as Nydia Tate (35) and Lindsey Reifsteck (23) defend for Duchesne in a girls basketball game at Orchard Farm High School on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in St. Charles, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kylie Williams of Orchard Farm eyes up a free throw against Duchesne in a girls basketball game at Orchard Farm High School on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in St. Charles, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Kylie Williams of Orchard Farm gets fouled on the play by Taylor Meers (10) and Lindsey Reifsteck (23) of Duchesne in a girls basketball game at Orchard Farm High School on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in St. Charles, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lindsey Reifsteck of Duchesne drives to the basket against Orchard Farm in a girls basketball game at Orchard Farm High School on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in St. Charles, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Taylor Meers of Duchesne takes a free throw shot against Orchard Farm in a girls basketball game at Orchard Farm High School on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in St. Charles, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Haley Stockhausen of Duchesne drives to the basket against Orchard Farm in a girls basketball game at Orchard Farm High School on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in St. Charles, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Haley Stockhausen of Duchesne dribbles after getting the pass against Orchard Farm in a girls basketball game at Orchard Farm High School on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in St. Charles, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Haley Stockhausen of Duchesne drives to the basket as Olivia Montani of Orchard Farm defends in a girls basketball game at Orchard Farm High School on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in St. Charles, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lindsey Reifsteck of Duchesne asks coach Brandon Stringer a question during a time out against Orchard Farm in a girls basketball game at Orchard Farm High School on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in St. Charles, Missouri. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
ST. CHARLES — Mike Seideman is learning.
The Orchard Farm High girls basketball coach kicks off every game by shaking hands with each player on his roster right before the opening tip.
Some of the players have very elaborate hand gestures.
"I really feel good that I’ve got all the handshakes down at this point,” Seideman said. “It’s something that means so much because we get the opportunity to recognize the individual player. It’s something that each player and I develop together."
Seideman has finally got all the idiosyncrasies down.
"It’s taken until now, midseason, for me to master all of them. It is tremendously and mentally taxing. I’m at the point right now where I can do most of them with 90 percent accuracy. I put as much work into that as I do the rest of the coaching stuff.”
The pre-game tradition is a must for the high-flying Eagles, who continued their recent surge with an impressive 50-28 win over Duchesne.
Junior forward Kylie Williams led the charge with a game-high 16 points. And she says the handshakes are a bonding moment that prepares the team for battle.
“It’s really special because we all get to bring in our own thing and work with coach to do something to get us hyped before each game,” Williams said. “With me, coach just kind of shakes it off my shoulder, like no big deal.”