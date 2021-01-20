Pregame bond bolsters suddenly soaring Orchard Farm

ST. CHARLES — Mike Seideman is learning.

The Orchard Farm High girls basketball coach kicks off every game by shaking hands with each player on his roster right before the opening tip.

Some of the players have very elaborate hand gestures.

"I really feel good that I’ve got all the handshakes down at this point,” Seideman said. “It’s something that means so much because we get the opportunity to recognize the individual player. It’s something that each player and I develop together."

Seideman has finally got all the idiosyncrasies down.

"It’s taken until now, midseason, for me to master all of them. It is tremendously and mentally taxing. I’m at the point right now where I can do most of them with 90 percent accuracy. I put as much work into that as I do the rest of the coaching stuff.”

The pre-game tradition is a must for the high-flying Eagles, who continued their recent surge with an impressive 50-28 win over Duchesne.

Junior forward Kylie Williams led the charge with a game-high 16 points. And she says the handshakes are a bonding moment that prepares the team for battle.