Proctor uses long-range shooting skills to help Alton blow past Highland

Proctor has done just that.

"She's fast and she can shoot," Highland coach Clint Hamilton said.

Proctor helped her team jet out to leads of 6-0, 9-2 and 13-4. She set the tone with a pair of back-to-back triples in a span of 121 seconds in the opening period.

Laila Blakeny, a transfer from Lutheran North, then added a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to pump the lead to 16-7.

Alyssa Lewis and Raglin canned 3-pointers at the outset of the second period to push the lead to 22-8.

Highland (5-19) never got closer than to within eight points the rest of the way. Sophomore Larissa Taylor paced the Bulldogs with 14 points.

"We just couldn't make shots," Hamilton said. "There's not much you can do if they're not falling."

Alton won seven of its first eight games and has two signature wins over Mater Dei and a triumph over league rival O'Fallon to its credit.

The Redbirds' three losses have come against Edwardsville, Okawville, Civic Memorial, which sport a combined 55-7 mark.