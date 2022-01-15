Proctor uses long-range shooting skills to help Alton blow past Highland

HIGHLAND — Kiyoko Proctor finally came clean.
The Alton High standout freshman guard is not 5-foot-5, as listed in the Redbirds official program.
"Coach told me, I was going to be 5-5," Proctor said. "I'm really 5-3."
In this case, size doesn't matter.
Proctor used her deft outside shooting touch to lead Alton to a 59-36 win over Highland in the opening round of the 35th annual Highland girls basketball tournament Saturday.
The Redbirds (14-3) advanced to face Mater Dei (11-7) in the quarterfinal round of the 16-team affair at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Alton, once a punching bag for Southwestern Conference foes, won for the seventh time in the last eight games.
And the key to the turnaround is a trio of freshmen led by Proctor.
"These young kids, they're working hard and they believe in the goal that we have," Alton coach Deserea Howard said. "They're aggressive, they play fast and they've bought into the type of basketball that we want them to play."
The Redbirds had lost 56 of their previous 68 games entering this season. They finished 2-11 in last year's truncated campaign and lost 25 of 29 games the year before.
Alton's last winning campaign came in 2013, when it went 15-13. It has lost eight successive postseason games.
But this new-look group is putting the program back on the map. The Redbirds are the feel-good story of the season with their impressive turnaround.
"I enjoy playing so much more now than before," said senior Renee Raglin, a standout sprinter on the track team. "It's not as stressful — and so much more fun."
Proctor triggered a lights-out attack with a game-high 25 points. She hit seven of the Redbirds' 11 3-pointers.
At just 14 years old, Proctor has become the go-player in a trio of double-digit scorers. She played a key role on a successful middle school team and has brought that winning attitude to a program that needed a spark.
"When you have girls that are used to playing at a high level you can push them harder," Howard said. "They're definitely leaders on our team."
Six-footer Jarius Powers and forward Talia Norman, who stands 6-1, round out the freshmen trio. Powers added 11 points to the winning attack Saturday.
"I feel like when we came in we wanted to make it a lot better than it was last year," Proctor said.
Proctor has done just that.
"She's fast and she can shoot," Highland coach Clint Hamilton said.
Proctor helped her team jet out to leads of 6-0, 9-2 and 13-4. She set the tone with a pair of back-to-back triples in a span of 121 seconds in the opening period.
Laila Blakeny, a transfer from Lutheran North, then added a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to pump the lead to 16-7.
Alyssa Lewis and Raglin canned 3-pointers at the outset of the second period to push the lead to 22-8.
Highland (5-19) never got closer than to within eight points the rest of the way. Sophomore Larissa Taylor paced the Bulldogs with 14 points.
"We just couldn't make shots," Hamilton said. "There's not much you can do if they're not falling."
Alton won seven of its first eight games and has two signature wins over Mater Dei and a triumph over league rival O'Fallon to its credit.
The Redbirds' three losses have come against Edwardsville, Okawville, Civic Memorial, which sport a combined 55-7 mark.
"We're getting to where we want to be," said Howard, who is in her third year at the helm. "But there's still more work to be done."