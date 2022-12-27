Properly motivated Breese Central gains revenge with win over Highland

MASCOUTAH — Breese Central junior Kaydence Schroeder needed a little motivation.

So she glanced over to her bench right before the start of the second half of Tuesday's contest against Highland in the Mascoutah Girls Invitational.

Schroeder immediately spied teammate Rae Toennies, who is wheelchair bound but attends every single game.

"I could tell she wasn't all that happy with the way things were going," Schroeder said. "This whole season, we're playing for her and with her.

"And we weren't doing as well as we should have."

That changed in a hurry.

Schroeder and her Cougars teammates kicked things into high gear with a near flawless second-half performance that led to a resounding 53-45 triumph in the opening round of the talent-rich three-day 16-team extravaganza.

Breese Central (8-4) advanced to face O'Fallon (11-2) in a quarterfinal at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The title game is set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Cougars avenged a 45-39 home loss to Highland on Nov. 23.

They did so with the approval of Toennies.

"I'd like to think I brought them luck," Toennies said.

The Cougars have dedicated this season to Toennies.

Now a junior at Central, Toennies had her legs amputated as an eighth grader in 2018. She suddenly fell ill with a blood infection known as streptococcus pneumoniae and could not feel her legs when she woke up Dec. 29, 2018.

The area has rallied in support of Toennies ever since.

"You look at her and you just can't believe how positive she is with all the things that have happened to her," said Breese Central sophomore Dixie Ottenschnieder. "One night I was mad about how I was playing and then I thought about her. It was just like I shouldn't be mad because of how she's handling her problems compared to me just not playing (well). All of a sudden, my situation didn't seem all that bad."

Breese Central coach Nathan Rueter is impressed with the way Toennies remains positive in the worst of circumstances.

"She's an inspiration," Rueter said. "She's the ultimate fighter."

Schroeder serves as Toennies personal chauffer, driving her to games and practices.

"Just watching her, it gives me a purpose," Schroeder said. "I know she wants to be out there so bad — but she can't.

"I play for her and I think the rest of the team does, too."

The Cougars used a 14-4 run at the outset of the third quarter to break open a one-point game. They added an 11-2 blitz in the fourth period to push their lead to 51-34 before coasting home.

Senior Haley Ottenschnieder led the way with 13 points. Her younger sister Dixie chipped in with 11 points.

Schroeder added nine points and Claire Albers had seven points.

Breese Central flipped the switch from the earlier loss with one of their finest second-half efforts of the campaign.

"Our defense was a lot better this time," Schroeder said. "We forced them away from their strengths."

Dixie Ottenschnieder got the ball rolling with a 3-pointer just 39 seconds into the third quarter. She followed by scoring on a driving layup before Haley Ottenschnieder canned a triple. Cece Toennies added a basket and Taylor Trame scored on a short jumper for a 38-27 lead.

Highland (13-4) got to within 40-32 early in the final period on a pair of foul shots from Jordan Bircher.

Breese Central senior Melanie Hilmes halted the rally with a nifty layup.

"The first time we played them we didn't shoot the ball well at all," Rueter said. "Today we hit some shots from the perimeter. And we defended better. That was a big difference."

The Cougars, with Toennies providing the impetus, are slowly rounding into form.

"It took us a while to figure things out," Dixie Ottenschnieder said. "We're still learning and we still plan on getting better."

Highland has lost two in a row for the first time this season after putting together winning streaks of six and four games.

"(Breese Central) owned the boards, they owned the loose balls," Highland coach Clint Hamilton said. "The biggest thing is we just got outplayed."

