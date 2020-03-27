Public High League Large all-conference
Public High League Large all-conference

Public High League, Large division, 2020 girls basketball all-conference:

SUPERLATIVES

Co-Players of the year: Marshaun Bostic, jr., Gateway STEM; Raychel Jones, fr., Vashon

Newcomer of the year: Jalyia Smith, sr., Vashon

6th woman of the year: Kelsey Harris, so., Miller Career

Co-Coaches of the year: Ebony Dampier, Gateway STEM; John Albert III, Vashon

FIRST TEAM

Antuanae Garrett, sr., Miller Career

Jay’Rissa Grayson, sr., Miller Career

Bostic, Gateway STEM

Amori Dampier-McCloud, sr., Gateway STEM

Jones, Vashon

Smith, Vashon

SECOND TEAM

Anjanae Garrett, sr., Miller Career

Raya Tally, sr., Miller Career

Kinnaudy Daniels, sr., Gateway STEM

Keiarra Cotton, sr., Gateway STEM

Kanitra Barnett, fr., Vashon

Raven Jones, jr., Vashon

THIRD TEAM

Xela Davis, so., Carnahan

Rayn Tally, sr., Miller Career

Kelsey Harris, so., Miller Career

Kaitlyn Simms, sr., Gateway STEM

Chrissy Dudley, jr., Vashon

Christi Dudley, sr., Vashon

Sports