Public High League Large all-conference

Public High League, Large division, 2020 girls basketball all-conference:
SUPERLATIVES
Co-Players of the year: Marshaun Bostic, jr., Gateway STEM; Raychel Jones, fr., Vashon
Newcomer of the year: Jalyia Smith, sr., Vashon
6th woman of the year: Kelsey Harris, so., Miller Career
Co-Coaches of the year: Ebony Dampier, Gateway STEM; John Albert III, Vashon
FIRST TEAM
Antuanae Garrett, sr., Miller Career
Jay’Rissa Grayson, sr., Miller Career
Bostic, Gateway STEM
Amori Dampier-McCloud, sr., Gateway STEM
Jones, Vashon
Smith, Vashon
SECOND TEAM
Anjanae Garrett, sr., Miller Career
Raya Tally, sr., Miller Career
Kinnaudy Daniels, sr., Gateway STEM
Keiarra Cotton, sr., Gateway STEM
Kanitra Barnett, fr., Vashon
Raven Jones, jr., Vashon
THIRD TEAM
Xela Davis, so., Carnahan
Rayn Tally, sr., Miller Career
Kelsey Harris, so., Miller Career
Kaitlyn Simms, sr., Gateway STEM
Chrissy Dudley, jr., Vashon
Christi Dudley, sr., Vashon
