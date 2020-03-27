Public High League Small all-conference

Public High League, Small division, 2020 girls basketball all-conference:
SUPERLATIVES
Player of the year: Faith Bland, sr., Metro
Newcomer of the year: Charleigh Williams, fr., Metro
6th woman of the year: Jalea Scott, sr., Metro
Coach of the year: Heather Creger, Northwest
FIRST TEAM
Bland, Metro
Keisha Watkins, sr., Northwest
Andrea Hudson, jr., Metro
Jacinta Baker, jr., Sumner
Kali Snow, sr., Northwest
SECOND TEAM
Kaliyah Jackson, sr., Medicine and Bioscience
Anna Steck, so., Metro
Aniyah Galarza, so., McKinley
Rachel Jackson, jr., Metro
Makayla Gary, sr., Northwest
THIRD TEAM
Megan Turner, sr., Medicine and Bioscience
Elyshia Graham, jr., Cleveland
Kortney Jones, so., McKinley
Olivia Cadamey, sr., McKinley
Jada Hubbard, sr., Medicine and Bioscience
