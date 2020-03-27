Public High League Small all-conference
Public High League, Small division, 2020 girls basketball all-conference:

SUPERLATIVES

Player of the year: Faith Bland, sr., Metro

Newcomer of the year: Charleigh Williams, fr., Metro

6th woman of the year: Jalea Scott, sr., Metro

Coach of the year: Heather Creger, Northwest

FIRST TEAM

Bland, Metro

Keisha Watkins, sr., Northwest

Andrea Hudson, jr., Metro

Jacinta Baker, jr., Sumner

Kali Snow, sr., Northwest

SECOND TEAM

Kaliyah Jackson, sr., Medicine and Bioscience

Anna Steck, so., Metro

Aniyah Galarza, so., McKinley

Rachel Jackson, jr., Metro

Makayla Gary, sr., Northwest

THIRD TEAM

Megan Turner, sr., Medicine and Bioscience

Elyshia Graham, jr., Cleveland

Kortney Jones, so., McKinley

Olivia Cadamey, sr., McKinley

Jada Hubbard, sr., Medicine and Bioscience

