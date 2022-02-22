Ramage, Mattoon too much for Triad in Class 3A sectional semifinal

BETHALTO — Mallory Ramage did plenty of damage Tuesday.

Ramage, a 5-foot-10 senior who has signed with Loyola Chicago, scored 31 points to lead the Mattoon girls basketball team to a 53-29 victory against the Triad Knights in the semifinals of the Class 3A Civic Memorial Sectional.

“We all really played well together. We wanted this win,” Ramage said. “We worked together and we hit our shots. We did what we needed to do.”

The Green Wave (28-2), who will play for the sectional title at 7 p.m. Thursday against either host Civic Memorial or Mount Vernon, led 15-8 after one quarter and took control in the second quarter when they outscored the Knights 17-7 to lead 32-15 at halftime.

Triad (21-10) then fell behind 50-23 after three quarters. Mattoon ignited a continuous running clock when its lead grew to 53-23 early in the fourth quarter.

“Obviously, (Ramage) is really good,” Triad coach Josh Hunt said. “She’s a Division I player for a reason. We just couldn’t get her slowed down. That’s the best team we’ve seen all year, to be honest with you, now that I’ve seen them in person.”

Junior Lily Ghere added 14 points and four 3-pointers for the Green Wave. Senior Avery Bohnenstiehl had 12 points, with three 3-pointers, to lead Triad. Senior Kendall Chigas had seven points. The Knights committed 19 turnovers and shot 29 percent from the field (10 for 34).

Ramage, a left-handed shooter, weaved in and out of the Triad defense to position herself for quality shots in the lane. She finished 12 for 19 from the floor.

“A lot of people don’t know I’m left-handed, so that does give me an advantage,” Ramage said. “I’ve also worked on using my right hand a lot and going any way. Whichever way they’re forcing me, I’ll go the other way.”

Hunt hated to see the Knights’ season come to an end. Their regional championship, earned with an overtime victory over Waterloo, was their first since 1984.

“It’s sad that it ends because their character is so high,” Hunt said. “I’m going to miss that more than anything. We lost a game tonight to a team, to be quite frank, was better than us. I just know the character in that locker room and the type of kids we have. I’m going to miss them so much. It breaks my heart that I’m not going to be coach them tomorrow at practice.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.