Rapert's flourishing finish lifts Union over Lutheran South for tourney title

The win served as a measuring stick for the Wildcats, who hadn't played in a close game yet this season. Prior to facing Lutheran South (6-4), no opponent had gotten within 17 points against Union, which won its first seven by an average of 34 points.

“We had a good lead that they cut into. We were just trying to stay under control,” Rapert said. “Being able to stay under control and handle their pressure was a big part of our success. As a team, there was probably (a bit of a scare) but it was good for us. It showed us we could handle the pressure.”

Allowing the Lancers to keep it close wasn't ideal, but Wildcats coach and Reagan Rapert's father, Pat Rapert, said it will benefit them in the long run.

“I told coach (Ealick) that we needed that. You never want to say that, but it's the truth,” Pat Rapert said. “I really felt like yesterday (a semifinal win over Fort Zunwalt West) was going to be a good test, and it was — the score was deceiving. We just played really well yesterday. (South) did some good stuff today. We're not overly deep. We got into a little early foul trouble and we had to make some adjustments. We had some breakdowns on defense, for sure, but we needed that, we need more games like that one.”

Union was in total control early on.