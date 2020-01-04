Rapert's flourishing finish lifts Union over Lutheran South for tourney title

AFFTON — Reagan Rapert helped put an end to a long drought Saturday.
For the first time in a decade, the Union girls basketball team has won an in-season tournament.
The Wildcats remained unbeaten by jumping out to a lead and holding off the host school 54-48 to capture the Lutheran South Tournament title.
“It feels so good to be able to provide this,” Rapert said. “This is our first one in awhile. It feels awesome being able to celebrate this. It is very rewarding. I'm really happy that I could help the team come through and win this. It's amazing.”
Prior to Saturday, the last time a Union girls basketball team won an in-season tournament came in December 2010 when the Wildcats claimed the Orchard Farm Tournament title.
Rapert, who was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, provided a big boost for Union (8-0, No. 7 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings).
The Wildcats' 15-point third-quarter advantage nearly evaporated before Lutheran South missed a shot late in the contest that would would have tied it.
Rapert helped Union hang on, scoring 14 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats outscored Lutheran South 7-3 in the final minute.
The win served as a measuring stick for the Wildcats, who hadn't played in a close game yet this season. Prior to facing Lutheran South (6-4), no opponent had gotten within 17 points against Union, which won its first seven by an average of 34 points.
“We had a good lead that they cut into. We were just trying to stay under control,” Rapert said. “Being able to stay under control and handle their pressure was a big part of our success. As a team, there was probably (a bit of a scare) but it was good for us. It showed us we could handle the pressure.”
Allowing the Lancers to keep it close wasn't ideal, but Wildcats coach and Reagan Rapert's father, Pat Rapert, said it will benefit them in the long run.
“I told coach (Ealick) that we needed that. You never want to say that, but it's the truth,” Pat Rapert said. “I really felt like yesterday (a semifinal win over Fort Zunwalt West) was going to be a good test, and it was — the score was deceiving. We just played really well yesterday. (South) did some good stuff today. We're not overly deep. We got into a little early foul trouble and we had to make some adjustments. We had some breakdowns on defense, for sure, but we needed that, we need more games like that one.”
Union was in total control early on.
The Wildcats led 35-20 with three minutes left in the third quarter before Lutheran South used a 27-15 run that spanned started with three minutes left in the third to climb back in it.
Trailing 47-45, Lutheran South senior forward Savannah Schmidt missed a layup in the final minute would have tied it, but the shot rimmed out.
“We were outscored 13-2 in the second quarter and that kind of sunk us,” Lutheran South coach Ben Ealick said. “Savannah's layup, she got bumped a little bit. We tell our kids you have to go through contact to guarantee two (free throws). I would have liked to see how they would have played with (less than) a minute to go even instead of up two.”
Lutheran South kept things close in the opening eight minutes, trailing 16-14 before Union held it to two points in the second quarter for a 29-16 advantage at halftime.
Junior guard Emily Gaebe scored 18 points for Union, including 15 in the first half.
“It's an amazing feeling to get off to a good start,” Gaebe said. “The momentum that it brings was important for us.”
Junior guard Emma Pawlitz led Lutheran South with 19 points while senior guard Emma Heskett added 13.
Pawlitz, Heskett and junior guard Macy Schelp were each named to the all-tournament team for Lutheran South as were Gaebe and junior forward Julia Overstreet for Union.