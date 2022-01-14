Recap: Affton handily defeats Medicine and Bioscience

Affton handily defeated Medicine and Bioscience 44-21 Friday at Medicine and Bioscience.
Taylor Williams led the way for Affton with 20 points and Amelia Wilson added 10. The leading rebounder for Affton was Makiyah Thomas (8).
Affton (3-8) goes on the road to play Mehlville on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Medicine and Bioscience (0-12) goes on the road to play Orchard Farm on Thursday at 5 p.m.
