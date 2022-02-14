 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Affton tops Ritenour

Affton topped visiting Ritenour 33-22 Monday.

Emma Grana led Affton with 15 points and Amelia Wilson added 10.

Affton (9-14) will host Roosevelt on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Ritenour (5-9) will host University City on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

