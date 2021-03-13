 Skip to main content
Recap: Althoff breezes by Christ Our Rock
Althoff got double-doubles from Anaya Davis (22 points, 12 rebounds) and Emilee Travnicek (10 points, 15 rebounds) defeating Christ Our Rock 52-31 Saturday at Christ Our Rock.

