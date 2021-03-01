 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Althoff defeats Belleville East
0 comments

Recap: Althoff defeats Belleville East

  • 0

Althoff got double-doubles from Anaya Davis (34 points, 10 rebounds) and Emilee Travnicek (11 points, 16 rebounds) defeating visiting Belleville East 76-72 Monday.

The Crusaders made 24 of 32 free throws while the Lancers connected on 15 of 20 for the game. Also finishing in double figures for Althoff was Nariah Parks with 23 points. The leading scorers for Belleville East were Tyler Butler (23), Laylah Jackson (17), Amiya Cole (14) and Grace Riley (12).

Althoff (4-3) plays at Mater Dei on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Belleville East (5-5) will host Alton on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports