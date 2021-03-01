Recap: Althoff defeats Belleville East

Althoff got double-doubles from Anaya Davis (34 points, 10 rebounds) and Emilee Travnicek (11 points, 16 rebounds) defeating visiting Belleville East 76-72 Monday.
The Crusaders made 24 of 32 free throws while the Lancers connected on 15 of 20 for the game. Also finishing in double figures for Althoff was Nariah Parks with 23 points. The leading scorers for Belleville East were Tyler Butler (23), Laylah Jackson (17), Amiya Cole (14) and Grace Riley (12).
Althoff (4-3) plays at Mater Dei on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Belleville East (5-5) will host Alton on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.