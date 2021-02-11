Recap: Althoff defeats Gibault

Anaya Davis had 29 points and 11 rebounds to propel Althoff over visiting Gibault 51-47 Thursday.
The Crusaders dominated the boards, outrebounding the Hawks 33-19. Also finishing in double figures for Althoff was Nariah Parks with 10 points. Kailynne Small was the leading scorer for Gibault with 15 points and Maddie Davis added 11. The other leading rebounder for Althoff was Emilee Travnicek (11). The leading rebounder for Gibault was Maddie Davis (10)
Althoff (1-1) travels to Carbondale on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Gibault (1-2) hosts Christ Our Rock on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
