Recap: Althoff defeats Gibault

The Crusaders dominated the boards, outrebounding the Hawks 33-19. Also finishing in double figures for Althoff was Nariah Parks with 10 points. Kailynne Small was the leading scorer for Gibault with 15 points and Maddie Davis added 11. The other leading rebounder for Althoff was Emilee Travnicek (11). The leading rebounder for Gibault was Maddie Davis (10)