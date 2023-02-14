Recap: Althoff downs Columbia StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Feb 14, 2023 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Althoff downed visiting Columbia 52-44 Tuesday.Jordan Holten led the way for Columbia with 18 points and Karsen Jany added 14.Althoff (19-9) plays at Mater Dei on Thursday at 7 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 02-14-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Incarnate Word's Coffey finds purpose after brother's death: 'I wanted to do it for him' Along with her family, Red Knights basketball standout Brooke Coffey is mourning the death of her older brother, Austin. Parkway South continues to roll with big win over rival Parkway West MANCHESTER — Emme Heimlich did not have to look toward the bench to get breather Tuesday night. Robinson kick-starts Troy to big GAC South win over Timberland WENTZVILLE — Mya Robinson turned a bright shade of red. Harkins, Oller help Father McGivney rally past Althoff in small-school showdown BELLEVILLE — Mary Harkins had it circled on her calendar. Waterloo cruises into regional final with emphatic win over Civic Memorial HIGHLAND, Ill. — Waterloo High senior guard Sam Lindhorst notices it right away.