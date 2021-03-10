 Skip to main content
Recap: Althoff downs Gibault
Recap: Althoff downs Gibault

Althoff downed Gibault 47-39 Wednesday at Gibault.

Maddie Davis was the leading scorer for Gibault with 19 points and Emma Blaskiewicz added 10.

Althoff (8-3) travels to Christ Our Rock on Saturday at 11 a.m. Gibault (5-10) travels to Mater Dei on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Sports