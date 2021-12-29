Recap: Althoff edges Columbia

Althoff edged visiting Columbia 45-43 Wednesday.
The Crusaders were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 16 shots. Addison Leib led the way for Althoff with 20 points and Bella Peterson added 10. Jordan Holten led the way for Columbia with 14 points and Karsen Jany added 14. The leading rebounders for Althoff were Emilee Travnicek (15) and Addison Leib (9).
Althoff (4-13) hosts Gibault on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Columbia (9-7) plays at home against Carlyle at 6:30 p.m today.
