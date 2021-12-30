 Skip to main content
Recap: Althoff handily defeats Chester
Recap: Althoff handily defeats Chester

Althoff handily defeated Chester 49-27 Thursday at Red Bud.

Alaina Lester led Althoff with 21 points and Bella Peterson added 20. The leading rebounders for Althoff were Emilee Travnicek (9) and Bella Peterson (8).

Althoff (5-13) hosts Gibault on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Chester (6-9) goes on the road to play Red Bud on Monday, January 10 at 6 p.m.

